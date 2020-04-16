the three children in Sheffield have changed

Twenty-one years after the end of”the nanny”, what are the three children of Maxwell Sheffield? The answer in images.

In 1993, a storm brunette with outfits very colorful has messed up the lives of Sheffield. Fran Fine is going to become the “nanny” for three children, the magnificent home of Maxwell Sheffield, Broadway producer : the youth studious Maggie (Nicholle Tom), the not very studious Brighton (Benjamin Salisbury), whose favorite activity is to annoy his sisters and the lunar and anguished Gracie (Madeline Zima).

See also : The physical evolution of the stars of”the nanny”

Almost 21 years after the end of the series, the cast met (at a distance) at the beginning of the month of April to entertain the fans during this period of confinement the world and offer them a bit of nostalgia. They made a reading of the screenplay of the first episode of the cult series. The opportunity to see the truculent Fran Drescher, who is currently preparing for the return of his nanny on Broadway, but also Charles Shaughnessy (Mr. Sheffield), Daniel Davis (Nils), Renée Taylor (Sylvia Fine) or Lauren Lane (C. C. Babcock).

The opportunity also to see that the three children in Sheffield, who have grown up before the eyes of the viewers, have changed since the end of the series. Nicholle Tom, now 43 years old, continues her career as actress in a confidential manner. In addition to voice work for animated series like “Justice League Unlimited” or appearances in television movies, she has also developed small roles in series including “Cold Case”, “Mentalist”, “Castle”, “Gotham” or even “Masters of Sex”.

Also read :“The nanny” : grandma Yetta is dead

Benjamin Salisbury, aged 39, has stopped running since 2005 and is currently the director of park operations Universal Studios Hollywood. About Madeline Zima, 34 years old, she has been seen in the series “Californication” between 2007 and 2011 and more recently in season 3 of “Twin Peaks” and season 2 of “You”. In film, she was also the poster of “Scandal” with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in 2019. Paris Match back in pictures on the physical evolution of the three actors over time.