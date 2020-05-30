the three video clips shocks that talk about it the better

In the United States, protests and violence continue in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-american killed by police in the city of Minneapolis. These past hours, protesters have taken to the premises of CNN in Atlanta and hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the White House. The message is the same everywhere : stop the police violence that target mainly members of the black community in the country.

The debate around police violence, the USA does not date of the death of George Floyd, 46-year-old. And artists are already seized of this matter, in the world of music in particular. Three songs, but above all their music video’s are also cited as examples, and relayed on the social networks since a few days : Michael Jackson with “They don’t car about us” Beyonce and “Training”, Childish Gambino and “This is America”. Review…

Michael Jackson “They don’t care about us”

“They don’t care about us” (They don’t care about us), from the album “HIStory” was released in 1996. For the first time, the artist released not one but two clips : the first shot in the favelas of Rio in Brazil, the second much more violent set in a prison. The two have been directed by Spike Lee, director of afro-american (“Malcolm X”, “Do the right thing”, “Jungle fever”, “BlackkKlansman”), the defender of the black cause.

The version of “prison” starts with a nursery rhyme sung by young girls in front of a fence : “All i wanna say is that, they don’t really care about us. Enough is Enough of this garbage” (Pretty m…). Follow the images of an atomic explosion, and those, now iconic, the beating of Rodney King, an African-American, by police officers in Los Angeles in 1991, the same as those of the terrible riots of 1992 in the city of Angels. When the song starts, the King of Pop is in a cell and later with other prisoners, in the vast majority of black color.

The clip also has other images from the archives : the famine in Africa, the demonstrations in Tiananmen square in Beijing in 1989, the atomic weapon… But clearly, the video pays tribute to Martin Luther King (“that would not do this”) and denounces the rallies of the Klu Klux Klan puts forward the black cause, the fight against racism and police arrests arbitrary. The clip, censored at the time by the american channels that he prefers the “brazilian”, ends with the revolt of the prisoners.

Michael Jackson had already addressed the topic of police violence in the song “Why you wanna trip on me” (Dangerous), and in the longer version of the clip “Black or white”.