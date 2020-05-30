the three video clips shocks that talk about it the better

In the United States, protests and violence continue in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-american killed by police in the city of Minneapolis. These past hours, protesters have taken to the premises of CNN in Atlanta and hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the White House. The message is the same everywhere : stop the police violence that target mainly members of the black community in the country.
The debate around police violence, the USA does not date of the death of George Floyd, 46-year-old. And artists are already seized of this matter, in the world of music in particular. Three songs, but above all their music video’s are also cited as examples, and relayed on the social networks since a few days : Michael Jackson with “They don’t car about us” Beyonce and “Training”, Childish Gambino and “This is America”. Review…
- Michael Jackson “They don’t care about us”
“They don’t care about us” (They don’t care about us), from the album “HIStory” was released in 1996. For the first time, the artist released not one but two clips : the first shot in the favelas of Rio in Brazil, the second much more violent set in a prison. The two have been directed by Spike Lee, director of afro-american (“Malcolm X”, “Do the right thing”, “Jungle fever”, “BlackkKlansman”), the defender of the black cause.
The version of “prison” starts with a nursery rhyme sung by young girls in front of a fence : “All i wanna say is that, they don’t really care about us. Enough is Enough of this garbage” (Pretty m…). Follow the images of an atomic explosion, and those, now iconic, the beating of Rodney King, an African-American, by police officers in Los Angeles in 1991, the same as those of the terrible riots of 1992 in the city of Angels. When the song starts, the King of Pop is in a cell and later with other prisoners, in the vast majority of black color.
The clip also has other images from the archives : the famine in Africa, the demonstrations in Tiananmen square in Beijing in 1989, the atomic weapon… But clearly, the video pays tribute to Martin Luther King (“that would not do this”) and denounces the rallies of the Klu Klux Klan puts forward the black cause, the fight against racism and police arrests arbitrary. The clip, censored at the time by the american channels that he prefers the “brazilian”, ends with the revolt of the prisoners.
Michael Jackson had already addressed the topic of police violence in the song “Why you wanna trip on me” (Dangerous), and in the longer version of the clip “Black or white”.
- Childish Gambino “This is America”
The clip of “This is America” (this is America), the rapper-actor Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) comes out in 2018 and immediately the effect of a bomb with more than 12 million views in 24 hours on Youtube and 100 million in a week. If the Internet gives access to the worst in terms of violent images, the realization of Hiro Murai the student to the rank of art.
The song is about racism against African-americans, to the free circulation of firearms and police violence. In 2018, Donald Trump is already president and it is also his management of these various problems that asks the artist.
After 53 seconds, Childish Gambino, shirtless and proudly displaying his “african-ness”, is coming to the end, focusing on a man sitting on a chair. The scene is surreal but totally assumed. The clip then flips into another dimension, the pace of change is accelerating. It sees the interpreter to ask as the racist caricature of Jim Crow, slain in a choir black in the kalashnikov rifle, walked beside a police car and a mob and being chased by white men… In the background, a message : “You’re a black man in this world“. The references are very (too) many in “This is America” but many of them have recognized the killing of the black church in Charleston in 2015, the murder by a police officer to a motorist black Philando Castile in 2016, but also the murder by a security guard of the neighborhood in Florida young Trayvon Martin in 2012, was mistaken for a thief while he was with his fiancée.
The clip, “This is America”, despite its violence, has won several awards : Grammy award best music video, MTV music awards for best direction and best music video with a social message.
The diva Queen B has also bowed to the theme of police violence. And here, too, the controversy is not far away. In 2016, it will spell “Training” (album “Lemonade”). The clip is aired on the 6th February and is directed by Melina Matsoukas, who has previously worked with Rihanna, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez.
The message is committed. References to quickly jump to the eyes : hurricane Katrina in 2005 that has affected a large part of the black community in New Orleans, slavery, the celebrations of Mardi Gras and the beating of Rodney King… The director explains, in the New Yorker magazine : “I wanted to show which are Black. We triumph, we suffer, we drown, we get beat, we dance, we eat, and it is still standing !“
As for Beyonce, she appears just after a warning for “explicit lyrics”. She is standing on a police car in New Orleans, which will sink over minutes. Follow scenes that celebrate african-american culture, reminiscent of its history to the time of slavery… Beyonce sings and dances, holds up two fingers of honor… at the end of the clip, a black child asks police officers in riot gear hold their hands in the air. Zoom then on a tag : “Stop shooting us” (Stop to shoot). Beyonce joins and the movement “Black lives matter” (the lives of black count) born in 2013 in the wake of the murder of Trayvon Martin.
The clip will mark so the spirits that the famous magazine “Billboard” refers to 2019 best clip video years 2010. For the publication, the video serves “to remember that Black can not be silenced“.
Remember that Beyonce will perform also “Training” at the Superbowl, the final of the american football championship, in 2016. Controversy on this day : she and her many dancers wear a military uniform reminiscent of the movement revolutionary politics of the Black Panthers. But also the one worn by Michael Jackson during his performance at the Superbowl in 1993. A double tribute, therefore, to Beyonce. In “Training”, she sings : “I love my nose black with my nostrils to the Jackson Five“.