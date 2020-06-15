The tides officially suspected of having inflated the figures of Beyoncé and Kanye West

Two years after its first survey on the “fake streams” supposedly caused by the streaming platform Tidal, Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) returned to the charge. The Norwegian newspaper he said that now that they have obtained a hard disk drive of the musical society which was acquired by Jay Z in 2015 is evidence that the number of readings from the album “Lemonade” by Beyoncé and “The Life of Paul,” Kanye West had been inflated by 2016.

According to DN, this hard drive contained “hundreds of millions of Internet data, hours and hours of songs, and users of the country code” that is used to inflate the figures of the listener, thus generating more royalties to the artists. In the total of 320 million “fake streams” would have been added, more than 1.3 million accounts.

The suspicion is all the stronger, given the close proximity of the two artists mentioned in this fraud, that is to say, the woman and the former music producer and partner of the controlling shareholder of the Tides, Jay Z. The information was embarrassing, for both of the Tide had focused its communication in a more fair royalty payment to the holders of rights against its competitors like Spotify and Apple Music.

A failure in the market for the transmission of

Until now, the investigation initiated on the 21st of June last year, it was rather unobtrusive. But on the 9th of June last, the information of a research officer has been revealed, through a decision of the appeal Committee of the Norwegian supreme Court. This last was questioned about the legality of the seizure of documents of the Tides, while the second ” that contains trade secrets, and farms.” A decision of the supreme court, finally, has allowed these documents.

The tides rejects formally the authenticity of the hard drive, even when the registry Norwegian DN, reveals that the data contained in them correspond exactly to the “streams”, recorded by the record companies. The information is in all cases a new blow to the streaming platform, offering services to listen in high fidelity and that, despite the promise of revolutionizing the world of music, has never managed to establish itself in the market.

From 2016, the year in which it had announced three million subscribers (Spotify in account 124 million, for comparison), Tide has not released new figures since then. Jay-Z, the majority shareholder of the platform, which until now reserved for the exclusivity of its extensive catalog, the Tides had resigned to make available to all their songs to other streaming platforms.