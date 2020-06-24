The TIFF format mode COVID-19

(Toronto), the red Carpet and virtual programming lean : the rise of the curtain of the international film Festival of Toronto will still take place this year, but in the logistical and financial constraints imposed by the pandemic.

Victoria Ahearn

The canadian Press

The organizers of this great meeting du cinéma, expressed on Wednesday his intention of making a hybrid formula of the festival, which is based on the presence of physical and digital participants.

The day before, the organization of the TIFF announced that it has suffered the economic impact of the crisis of the COVID-19, the reduction of wages and cause the foot 31 employees who held full-time positions.

45and version of the festival of toronto, should take place from 10 to 19 September — ending a day earlier than planned, with a programme of 50 feature length films, five film programs, and a virtual conference in the industry.

The screenings will be offered in person and online, as well as external experiences, press conferences and question and answer sessions with actors and film directors.

The TIFF has not made their representatives available for interviews on Wednesday and has not provided details on how it is going to take place these events.

But given the direction of the effect on health, in addition to the restrictions on meetings and travel, it is clear that the city of Toronto makes grouillera no stars and film lovers, in the extravagance usually associated with the festival.

The films include Bruisedthe first film signed by Halle Berry ; Ammonite Francis Lee, with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan ; and Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub, with Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome, and Lorraine Toussaint.

The films announced are to be filed during the first five days of the festival, in investigations, in person, in compliance with the policies of distancing from the physical and other protocols established by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The film the Queen of the City that have had to close their doors in the course of the pandemic, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox, have not resumed their activities, but they must do so when the provincial and municipal authorities give their green light.

The TIFF, said that he hoped that the festival will give a signal of hope ” in Toronto, filmmakers and the international film industry “.