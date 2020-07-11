The time of reconciliation ? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have followed a family therapy

Four years after her separation from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to have buried the hatchet. The two ex-spouses have followed a family therapy, that have enabled them to appease their relationships,” he said The peopleWednesday , 8 July.

They announced their separation in the year 2016, after eleven years of love, and their six children. And since his divorce, pronounced in April 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been seen very close to each other. But since the duo has found an agreement regarding the custody of their children, the relationship seems to be calm. And to achieve this, the two ex-spouses have had to resort to the therapy of the family. “They really need help to alleviate the problems associated with child custody, said a source close to the magazine The people, Wednesday, 8 July. Now that they are older, they no longer are faced with the problems concerning the separation between Brad and Angie. But it took a lot of time, and a lot of therapy to get there.”

Since then, the visits of the actor, in the house of his ex-wife multiply. “The children come and go between the homes of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,” continued the anonymous source. Brad Pitt has been seen in the front of the mansion the actress in Los Angeles, after having spent two hours, on June 23, according to the Daily Mail. In the photos revealed by the journal, we can see that the actor, 56-year-old leaving the home of Angelina Jolie on a bike, a helmet screwed on the head.

In order to protect your privacy, Brad Pitt and his ex-wife had requested that the details of their divorce remain inaccessible to the media. In November of 2018, which had come to an agreement on the custody and education of her children (Pax, 16 years of age, born in Vietnam, Zahara, 15 years of age, born in Ethiopia, Shiloh 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and Maddox, 18 years old, studied in South Korea), which follows a traditional school of education in Los Angeles. But they remained distant from each other after the painful break up.

More than a week after the visit of Brad Pitt, the mansion of Angelina Jolie, who has been seen in the company of his daughter Vivienne on the 1st of July, in the process of shopping. The mother and girls were equipped with protective masks and gloves.

A separation of the tumultuous

On September 20, 2016, Angelina Jolie announced the split of Brad Pitt and sought custody of their six children. “I got separated from Brad for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision“always in the columns Vogue IndiaFriday , June 19. If the exact circumstances of his breakdown remains a mystery, the actress, 45, admitted a year ago Madame Figaro the latter was deeply hurt.

“I was a little lost… had explained. I think it was in the time of the end of my couple with Brad, and then at the beginning of our separation. It was a complicated process, where not me, I was smaller. I felt a deep and true sadness, it hurts me.” The two actors, in fact, had delivered a vicious court battle, before you find a common ground. The time seems now to reconciliation.

This article was originally published June 30, 2020, has been the subject of an update.