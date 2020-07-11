The time of reconciliation ? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have followed a family therapy

Four years after her separation from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to have buried the hatchet. The two ex-spouses have followed a family therapy, that have enabled them to appease their relationships,” he said The peopleWednesday , 8 July.

They announced their separation in the year 2016, after eleven years of love, and their six children. And since his divorce, pronounced in April 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been seen very close to each other. But since the duo has found an agreement regarding the custody of their children, the relationship seems to be calm. And to achieve this, the two ex-spouses have had to resort to the therapy of the family. “They really need help to alleviate the problems associated with child custody, said a source close to the magazine The people, Wednesday, 8 July. Now that they are older, they no longer are faced with the problems concerning the separation between Brad and Angie. But it took a lot of time, and a lot of therapy to get there.”

Since then, the visits of the actor, in the house of his ex-wife multiply. “The children come and go between the homes of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,” continued the anonymous source. Brad Pitt has been seen in the front of the mansion the actress in Los Angeles, after having spent two hours, on June 23, according to the Daily Mail. In the photos revealed by the journal, we can see that the actor, 56-year-old leaving the home of Angelina Jolie on a bike, a helmet screwed on the head.

