the timing of the MCU upset, when will come out the movies ?







Several Disney movies and Marvel Studios to arrive on the big screen between 2020 and 2022, as Doctor Strange 2 or Spider-Man 3 to see their release dates pushed back. It makes the point.

Summary

[Mis à jour 27 avril 2020 à 15h17] The outputs of Marvel movies know more turbulence. Due to a very complex during the pandemic of sars coronavirus, many american studios need to rethink their plans of outputs. The studios working on the films super-heroes in the MCU have been forced to totally revamp the outputs of the film. And after a first shift announced the postponement of Black Widow, new advertisements should not make pleasure to the fans. Expected for the month of July 2021, Spider-Man 3 worn by Tom Holland has been pushed back to November 5, 2021 in the United States, in place of Doctor Strange 2 : in the Multiverse of Madness. As a result, the latter is again shifted by several months and finally released the beginning of the years 2022. For the time being, it is the date march 5, 2022, which has been selected for the adventures of the super-hero with mystical powers. The release date of Thor 4 : Love and Thunder has been advanced by a week and will be released on 11 February 2022 in addition to the Atlantic.

Previously, the timing of the output of Marvel movies has already experienced upheaval. While we was waiting for the Black Widow to the end of the month of April in France, the super-heroine planted by Scarlett Johansson will make his return on 28 October. The movie focused on Natasha Romanoffs, so it takes the place of The Eternals, which was released at the beginning of the month of November 2020. The schedule of outputs is systematically shifted with The Eternals on February 12, 2021 in the United States, Shang-Chi may 7, 2021. The only movies not to see their rescheduled date : Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 is still scheduled for may 4, 2022 and July 8, 2022. Still no new series that Marvel planned for Disney+, the studio has not communicated about them in regards to a possible delay.

Created in 2008 with production by Marvel Studios, Iron Man, the Film world Marvel has the particularity of creating a link between the different films featuring various characters of super-heroes legacy comics, Marvel, and including those created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. The goal being to allow characters to cross each other in major events of type crossover : the film the Avengers where superheroes get together to fight huge threats. Successful at the box-office, the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU for intimate followers of acronyms) to reign over the global revenues for years. Avengers 4 was established in 2019 as the film that brought the most revenue at the box-office world history in absolute value. Marvel was so beaten Avatar, which held the record for 10 years. In this article, you will find all the movies that integrate the world of film Marvel, as well as future projects announced by Marvel Studios during Comic Con San Diego 2019.

Given that they come out in cinemas (usually with much success) in France, the Marvel movies are subject to the chronology of the media which impose a time limit of between 17 and 36 months between theatrical release of a movie and its available in a catalog of SVOD as one of Disney+. This explains why a good portion of the films in the MCU are not yet available in the subscription of Disney. Here is the list of Marvel movies that are available in the offer, Disney+ at the current time :

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America : First Avenger

Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor 2 : the dark World, The

Captain America 2 : the soldier of The winter

The Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers 2 : age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America 3 : Civil War

Doctor Strange

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Learn more

Title Release Date Directed by Iron Man 2008 Jon Favreau The Incredible Hulk 2008 Louis Leterrier Iron Man 2 2010 Jon Favreau Thor 2011 Kenneth Branagh Captain America : First Avenger 2011 Joe Johnston Avengers 2012 Joss Whedon

Title Release Date Directed by Iron Man 3 2013 Shane Black Thor 2 : the Dark World, The 2013 Alan Taylor Captain America 2 : the soldier of The winter 2014 Anthony & Joe Russo The Guardians of the Galaxy 2014 James Gunn Avengers 2 : age of Ultron 2015 Joss Whedon Ant-Man 2015 Peyton Reed

Title Release Date Directed by Captain America 3 : Civil War 2016 Anthony & Joe Russo Doctor Strange 2016 Scott Derrickson The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 2017 James Gunn Spider-Man’s Homecoming 2017 Jon Watts Thor 3 : Ragnarok 2017 Taika Waititi Black Panther 2018 Ryan Coogler Avengers 3 : Infinity War 2018 Anthony & Joe Russo Ant-Man and the Wasp 2018 Peyton Reed Captain Marvel 2019 Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck Avengers 4 : Endgame 2019 Anthony & Joe Russo Spider-Man Far From Home 2019 Jon Watts

Title Release Date Directed by Black Widow October 28, 2020 Cate Shortland The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (series) fall 2020 (Disney ++) WandaVision (series) 2020 (Disney +) The Eternals February 10, 2021 Chloé Zhao Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings May 7, 2021 (US) Destin Cretton Loki (series) spring 2021 (Disney +) What If ? summer 2021 (Disney +) Hawkeye (series) fall 2021 (Disney +) Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 November 3, 2021 Jon Watts Thor 4 : Love and Thunder 9 February 2022 (US) Taika Waititi Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness March 23, 2022 (US) Scott Derrickson Black Panther 2 May 4, 2022 Captain Marvel 2 July 8, 2022

Newsletter





During the Comic Con San Diego 2019, Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) has announced that Mahershala Ali, actor doubly oscar winner, will play the role of the vampire Blade in the reboot of the saga that will fit the MCU. Feige explained in Collider a little later that Blade was a film planned for Phase 5 of the film world Marvel. The conductor of the orchestra of the universe has the opportunity of its passage on the stage at Comic Con to announce many other projects without date, and probably planned for Phase 5 : Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Black Panther 2, but also of films incorporating the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the universe. Note that these last two licenses were previously held by 20th Century Fox, including the takeover by Disney has allowed their return in the parent company. Finally, Kevin Feige has stated to MTV that the new team of the Avengers would be “very different from what it was known for the time, with characters you’ve already met, and new characters.”