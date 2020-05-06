‘The Titan Games’ arrives on Netflix UK in June 2020

Netflix UK has obtained the rights to stream to another competition show. Season 1 of the Titan Games held by Dwayne Johnson will land on Netflix UK on 1st June.

The British appreciate clearly their emissions of competition and Netflix is happy to give them. It is home to American Idol, America’s Got Talent ” (both NBC), as well as the streaming of Rupaul’s Drag Race. In these three cases, only Netflix UK offers these emissions and, in most cases, is marked as a Netflix Original.

What is interesting here is that the parent company of NBC, Comcast, owns a majority stake in Sky and the streaming service NowTV.

However, games Titan should not currently carry the brand Netflix Original.

For those who don’t know, The Titan Games is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is primarily known today for his successful films, but, of course, was known for his long passage to the WWE.

The show is essentially a mix between American Ninja Warrior, where four men and four women compete to be named the Titans.

For those who are concerned about the future of the show, don’t be. Season 2 is already en route to NBC, which must begin may 25, 2020.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that Netflix should recover The Titan Games for other regions. For those in the United States, you can watch the whole season via the application NBC.

For those outside of the Uk, we recommend Ultimate Beastmaster, which currently has three seasons and is hosted by Sylvester Stallone, while the future of this emission is unknown for some time.

Are you excited that The Titan Games arrives on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments.