The tolerance, the unknown in the second round in Bourges [cartes]

Throughout the day Sunday, march 15, until the night of the results, the figures confirmed fears. Despite the health measures in the survey, the epidemic due to the coronavirus has been kidnapped by the Berruyers of the polls for the first round of the municipal elections. In Bourges, is a abstention of the history of municipal elections, which are held in the name of the imperative of democratic despite the closure of schools, colleges, and high schools, and then the restaurants and the stores don’t essential, which is drawn : 66,6 %, almost 18 percentage points more than in 2014. And 10 more that at the national level.

Municipal : on the ground, the campaign to reinvent

At Bourges, was not spared by the tsunami that followed the announcement of the president of the Republic and the prime minister to disclose publicly the worsening of the health situation. None of them has seen the partiicpation pass the bar of 50 %. Not even the 45 %. The participation of the strongest is that it was set to 44.2 % in the Pijolins (office 16). A very low level, but without common measure with the Paul-Arnault, in the quartier des Gibjoncs, where one of the offices accounted for almost 84 % of the voters in the first round. The two other offices located in this school up to 70.8% and 76.7 per cent.

City : where the abstention has been the most strong, in the Face

The seniors have not been the only ones to snub the ballot box

Other offices of the district marked by a high abstention rate : Pressavois. One of them has seen only 18% of registered voters enter the voting booths… the hypothesis according to which, in the first place, the elderly who have opted out of the vote on march 15 to help protect them is not enough, in the light of these data, to explain the magnitude of the phenomenon. In the nearby district of the Chancery, Marcel-the Fun, there has also been a failure to record in his office : 80,2 % and 76.9 %. The two offices, “foreign ministry” having recorded with 74.6% and 73.2 % of non-voters.

If these offices are traditionally docked to the left is placed very clearly at the head of the list written by the socialist Yann Galut and have given scores comfortable for Irene Felix (many-to-left), the left block is so now have been filled with votes. The list of Galut (combined with that of Irene Felix) has – and not only that, but with a larger magnitude to a reserve of votes. You will have to convince to move in a context in which it is certainly very different, and carry on his name. A second tower is not a simple gain and the success of the merger lies in the accession of the electors of the originals of the lists of the new proposal.

Yann Galut head to Bourges, the perfect equality between Philippe Mousny and Pascal White

A problematic capital letter for the list of Philippe Mousny (The Republicans), who came to the alliance with the mayor, Pascal White (radical Movement), which after hard negotiations, which have left traces that are traces of the bitterness between various chosen projection, as Nathalie Bonnefoy or Marie-Odile Svabek.

Mergers, is more complex than simple additions

This last, regularly in the discussion with Yann Galut in the markets during this campagned’before the second round, there is no doubt that far from being foreign to the fact that Pascal White came out ahead in the two offices of Asnières (the same as in 2014), of which she is a special assistant for eight years. In this part of the city, the mobilization of this electorate will be watching very closely on Sunday, June 28, on the occasion of the second round.

Municipal at Bourges : Yann Galut (PS) and Irene Felix (many-to-left) are common to the list

If Philippe Mousny came up in the three offices of the town hall, a margin, based on the number of voters in the list of Pascal White, the second of the municipal in 2014, does not exist. But these three offices, acquired to the right on a variety of measures, are those which, as Jean-Baffier, Auron-Hall, Sembat ‘ and Nicolas-Leblanc, who are the least restricted. Unlike Jules Ferry, in which the outgoing mayor had clearly imposed in 2014.

The lists of Philippe Mousny and Pascal White are joined in Bourges, the outgoing mayor placed in position 19

Forbearance dictated by prudence was added in the first round, which is attributed to the inability of the candidates, carry out a campaign to close a couple of days before the election. A campaign is necessary for the decryption of the projects and the mobilization of all, including citizens, for whom voting is not self-evident, or that it was decided at the last moment. Since the announcement of the Prime minister of 22 may, the date of the second round, he is out of his paralysis and the candidates, whose position is especially delicate during a running of the bulls, have found the way of the markets and communities in defence of their respective programs. Beyond the health concern, the key to participation within the capacity of the ready-to-mobilize-level is a dynamic and a project.

To encourage participation, the voting station of Bourges will be open, as had been the case during the first round of the municipal elections, to 20 hours. In the same sense, an agent, exceptionally, have the right to have your two proxy servers instead of one, and physically vulnerable, will be able to establish more easily a power of attorney from your home.

Faiblissime in the first round in Bourges, participation remains one of the great unknowns of the second, which makes any prédictition in terms of the results difficult.

The distribution of the polling stations according to their rates of abstention :

Only a registered voter of the three came out to vote in the first round of the local elections in Bourges. No voting, has not yet passed the 45 % participation, which experiences the stronger the participation of the office n°16 Pijolins (55,80 %). In total, 25 offices have a forbearance which is located between 55,80% and 65%, 19 offices between 65 and 70 years, 11 offices, between 70 and 80, and 3 offices in more than 80 % of abstention.

Here is their distribution in the first round :

Legend : yellow : between 55% and 65% ; orange : 65% to 70% ; red : 70% to 80%; black : more than 80 %.

The report of the force left to right in the first round :

We have added, for each polling station of Bourges, the votes obtained by the lists of Yann Galut and Irene Felix, on the one hand, and of the lists of White Pascal and Philippe Mousny on the other side.

The addition of the voice of Yann Galut and Irene Felix is in first place in 32 offices in 58. The score is above 60 % in eight polling stations (51 Pressavois, 38 Chancery, 47 and 48 Paul-Arnault, 19 Jean-Macé, 12 The Rottée, 26 Barbès, 6 Pignoux).

On the contrary, the addition of the voice of Philippe Mousny and Pascal White is superior in 26 polling centres. The score exceeds the 55 % in ten council offices, 1, 2, and 3, 30 of Auron Halle, Jean-Baffier 10 and 11, Beaumont 13, Pignoux 5, Littré 35 and the Court Chertier 41).

Here is the distribution of the voting centers in the first round. When the voices of the left are superior to those of the right and the center, the pin is of a pink color. In the opposite case, it is blue.

