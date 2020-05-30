The Tom Cruise movie to shoot into space already has a director

Share

Actor Tom Cruise will feature a filmmaker with whom he had previously worked for his project in the most crazy to this day.

It seems that Tom Cruise He wants to go down in history as the actor with projects that are the most risky of the film. In the saga Mission Impossible, he has already shot the scenes pretty crazy, but now it will go further. Since they will make a film that is shot directly into space. There is nothing like it to this day. To do this, he will have the assistance of NASA and of the company Elon Musk.

There is not yet much information about this space movie Tom Cruise, but it has now been revealed that Doug Liman will lead the action once the crew has departed.

The filmmaker has already worked with Tom Cruise on Edge of tomorrow (The gates of tomorrow) and American manufacturing (Barry Seal. The dealer). They are both friends and have done good work together. In addition, they plan this for some time, and Doug Liman, has already completed the first draft of the script.

Curiously, they were preparing another space movie.

Doug Liman and Tom Cruise had developed a new project called the Luna Park for Paramount Pictures, but despite the title and the premise (supposed to turn around a group of employees renegades exploring the moon to steal a power source), the studio insists on the fact that it is a movie completely separate. They will create the sets and there will be chrome green and they will not go in the space to shoot.

It is not yet known when they will leave the Earth to save these scenes shocking. Doug Liman is currently in post-production on the film Lionsgate / BRON Chaos walking with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. In addition Tom Cruise must finish the shooting of two new tranches of Mission impossible under the orders of the director Christopher McQuarrie.

