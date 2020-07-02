the “Toosie Slide challenge” of a great mother made the buzz !

As thousands of internet users, a grandmother of 97 years trying to “Toosie Slide Challenge”, launched by the artist Drake.

A grandmother of 97 years and his young son, idealizing the canadian singer Drake. For printing, she tried to ” Toosie Slide Challenge “. CSM reveals all the details.

No one has been able to move on to the next out of this challenge. “It is necessary to lift the right foot, drag the left foot. Lift the left foot, drag right foot… “

Yes, this is the song “Toosie Show” Drake, nott the clip was shot directly in his mansion during the delivery.

In the video, the ex-boyfriend of Rihanna bursts in a choreography. Nothing too bad, the artist mimics the action that is mentioned in the letter.

A couple of dance steps that inspire many fans of Drake ! In fact, thousands of people will have fun to play your choreography.

Like this great mother, who is celebrating her 97 candles. Still young in the head, Beatrice Rothenberg wants to take advantage of the trend.

So to celebrate his birthday, this last is fundamental to to show their dancing skills in front of the camera for his grandson, Brad Parker.

Drake can be proud of

Every piece of Drake is proving to be a true success. But it must be said that “Toosie Slide” stands out from the others.

In fact, your video has more than 150 million views on Youtube. Then, no one can deny it : it is a very good score !

And for a good reason, a person may not remember the dance in this song if furious. The evidence with Beatrice Rothenberg.

However, the grandmother of 97 years, it has not launched in this choreography its full of the sandstone. In reality, his grandson, a fan of Drake, asked him for a favor.

“I’m a big fan of him. So I wanted to show an ancient culture and generation Z “says the 29-year-old man.

Also, “Nana” – the nickname that was given to him by his grandson – would not have had no difficulty to reproduce the dance steps of the rapper.In effect, “we only took two cats “, he says.

