The “Toosie Slide” Drake beats the record of TikTok

“Toosie Slide” beats all kinds of records.

After becoming the first male artist to have debuted no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake has marked the history of TikTok. The hashtag #ToosieSlide has reached 1 billion views in just two days on the application of social networking, beating the record held previously by Kylie Jenner.

According to TMZ, “Toosie Slide” becomes the trend in music, the fastest to reach one billion views on TikTok and continues to dominate the platform, with more than 3 billion views and more.

The figures represent the number of times that people have viewed the content related to # ToosieSlide. The hit Drake in the head of the standings has inspired countless recreations of the challenge of the dance by fans and celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Ciara, Chance the Rapper and LeBron James, who have all participated in the challenge #ToosieSlide.

The record was previously held by the meme “rise and shine” of Jenner, which was the trend TikTok to the fastest growth in October, with a billion views. Drake has reached the reference to the billion even more quickly than the magnate of beauty.

“Toosie Slide” also dominates the charts. He made his debut at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, winner Drake his seventh no. 1 on the map. Drake became the first male artist to do three debut no. 1 on the Hot 100. He joins Mariah Carey, who has made three debut no. 1 on the Hot 100 from 1995 to 1997.

He celebrated by thanking the influencer of social media Toosie to have inspired the words. “Cat’s in the charts,” wrote Champagne Papi) on Instagram. “BILLBOARD DEBUT # 1 on a warm-up.”