The top 10 celebrities who generated the most amount of money on Instagram

Instagram has become much more than a simple social network. It has become a place of commerce for the world of brands. But to generate income, brands and other companies are in need of a banner: the opinion leaders, celebrities or simple instagrammeurs. But who are the influencers to earn more money? Here are the 10 best.

He saw the power of Instagram, the opinion leaders are the most numerous. Their means of life? Submit the products of different brands to their audience in exchange for remuneration. Depending on the audience and to the associations, the amount of these remunerations vary according to the opinion leaders. But then, what are the instagrammeurs that generate the most amount of money on this social network? Here is the top 10 to begin with the end.

10. Neymar

The player of brazilian football is already part of the top 10 personalities most followed Instagram. Therefore, it is normal that it generates a large amount of money. Also, in the previous post, makes a pub of the Diesel brand. According to the site HopperHQthe player of PSG generates 704.000$ per publication.

9. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular artists in the world, and you can feel in your account of Instagram, as it accounts for 135 million followers. With an audience that can generate large sums of money in the social network. Therefore, each publication can report to him 722.000 of dollars.

8. Justin Bieber

Even if the “Bieber Mania” of the late 2000 is a little discolored, Justin Bieber is still ultra-popular in the world. Has a little bit more than 140 million subscribers in Instagram. Suddenly, their publications can report to him about 747.000 of dollars.

7. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is not the nickname of “Queen B” for nothing. Accounts for 149 million followers thanks to his musical talent, and an entrepreneur. Active in the fashion world and in works of charity, has an aura like no other. Suddenly, their posts on Instagram is worth no less than 770,000 dollars.

6. Selana Gomez

The singer, actress, model, producer: Selena Gomez has more than one string to his bow. When it excels in many areas, the popularity is inevitable. Instagram is a good indicator for it: the young woman of only 27 years of age has already 181 million subscribers. As a result, their publications can be worth 848.000 usd.

5. Ariana Grande

At only 27 years of age, like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande is inescapable in the world of music. 5 albums, roles in several movies and tv shows and hundreds of performances: Ariana Grande already has a busy career. Through all of this, she racked up 193 million subscribers and receives a good fortune on Instagram, as their publications are worth every one of them is not less than 853.000 of dollars.

4. Kim Kardashian

We need to be Kim Kardashian? Just remember that became very famous thanks to a reality tv show centered around his family. Given the success, it soon became very famous and started in the business with the launch of a cosmetic brand. It is also active in the world of fashion, modeling and, of course, the television. The wife of Kanye West to publish a great amount of content on Instagram, that this is about their private life or their many businesses. And having seen its audience of 177 million followers, all this is big business: approximately 858.000 dollars per publication.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is, without doubt, the sporting, the most well-known on the planet. What is worth to him to sign advertising contracts that weigh hundreds of millions of dollars. And these contracts involve a course of publications in Instagram. His posts are about 889.000 of dollars.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is the person who wins the most amount of money in the present. And thanks in large part to his brand of cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics. Of course, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian is also a model, actress and a fashion designer. Given its immense popularity, has no less than 183 million subscribers and the brands are willing to pay a lot to get a sponsored post in your profile: 986.000 of dollars.

1. Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock

It is difficult to justify the current popularity of the ex-wrestler The Rock. If he always enjoys a bit of notoriety, is just as impressive today. It must be said that he has played at a lot of successful movies, such as Fast and Furious and the new movies Jumanji. He is also the director general of the case of the production of Seven Dollar Productions, and the founder of Teremana, a brand of tequila. In summary: The Rock is a superstar and has 188 million subscribers in Instagram, and each of their publications is 1.015.000 dollars. Awesome.