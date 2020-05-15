The top 10 movies with Natalie Portman

The best movies of Natalie Portman show how much she can spend of the young America’s sweetheart to an anarchist going by the royalty of the intergalactic. Beautiful course !

1/ ‘Black Swan’ (2010)

This is not a career, it is a passion. The ballet is the entire life of Nina. And to interpret it, Portman has even driven like a real ballerina. In this harrowing drama from Darren Aronofsky, she begins to reveal himself and to open when it is beaten by the newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis). This is a side of Natalie Portman rarely seen and appreciated with anxiety.

2/ ‘V for Vendetta’ (2005)

Based on the brilliant graphic novel by Alan Moore, this movie sees Natalie Portman is trying to anarchy, to the sides of the V, an eccentric masked avenger – and shave the head to achieve a look that’s memorable. Given that her character, Evey helps V to shoot down a british government corrupted, and the masks of Guy Fawkes (of which V covers his face) have become major must-haves for the imaging of contemporary politics. And these are not the Anonymous that we are inconsistent with it.

3/ ‘My mother, me and my mother’ (1999)

Ann August (Natalie Portman) seems to be a sweet girl, trained in Beverly Hills by his mother eccentric. But the more you look at this dramatic comedy under-estimated, the more the mother / daughter relationship portrayed by Portman and Susan Sarandon looks rich, subtle and profound. And then, it must be confessed that we rarely have seen someone as well the mouth that Portman is in this movie.

4/ The ‘Garden State’ (2004)

Through this first movie directed by Zach Braff, Portman introduced the world to the current archetype of the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” : the female character is clueless but wise, that you begrudge and hate at the same time. Liar compulsive, it helps here the hero of the film, a young server who had just lost his mother to overcome his emotional problems in a blink of an eye – and a few nudges.

5/ ‘Closer, between consenting adults’ (2004)

With her wig fuchsia, Alice is the object of the affection of Dan, the writer missed that the steps up to London, where he falls in love with another woman… whose the guy, Larry, ends up in bed with Alice. You always follow ? A second viewing may be necessary to capture the hesitations erotic of our quartet ; but Natalie Portman in a stripper being a Portman as we’ve never seen before, you will never get bored probably not.

6/ ‘Two sisters for a king’ (2008)

Before ‘Downton Abbey’ is not passionate about the crowds with its retro look and corseté, ‘Two sisters for a king’ (which takes place in the Sixteenth century, is a few hundred years before the BBC series) followed the amorous adventures of the court of the king of England. Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson are doing their best to give life to a film, sometimes dull, around two sisters vying for the favors of the king – the least one can say is that it had clearly not complaining !

7/ ‘Sex Friends’ (2011)

At best, this is a film much more digestible than most of the usual rom-coms, with their plots so predictable you could write yourself. At worst, it pales a bit compared to ‘Sex between friends’, released the same year with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, on a scenario identical – that is-what you just said about the predictability, the fact ? Anyway, this is the best way to tell what is going on these days, when a guy meets a girl.

8/ ‘Léon’ (1994)

For his film debut in Luc Besson, Natalie Portman plays Mathilda, a 12 year old girl, an orphan, until a hired killer agrees to take care of as a surrogate father. It was under his tutelage that she learned the profession of an assassin… with a plan of vengeance rooted in mind.

9/ Where the heart leads us’ (2000)

In the middle of nowhere, the young Nation Novalee (Natalie Portman), to be abandoned pregnant by her boyfriend in a Wal-Mart, decides to live in the supermarket up to its delivery. Soon to be mom, it will evolve among a gallery of characters of which she will make her new family, trying to pick up the pieces of her life. Without being the best film of Portman, it still offers a nice piece of bravery.

10/ ‘Star Wars, episode II : Attack of The clones’ (2002)

Well, we know that the trilogy of prequels ‘Star Wars’ was by far the worst. But a posteriori, one realizes that Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) announced the strangeness badass of Rey in ‘The Force Awakens’, in particular, in this second installment, when it was not mired in a political conspiracy – or compound of a famous pair of twins.

