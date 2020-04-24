The top 10 players available for the second round of the Draft 2020

After the first 32 selections of the Draft 2020, there is still talent to spare with potential high impact for the teams for the second day. Here are the 10 best players still available:

1. Antoine Winfield Jr., safety, Minnesota. My favorite player of those that are available, and if I press a little bit, might be my favorite player of all the Draft 2020. The son of former cornerback of the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings plays much bigger than his size indicates and finds the way to always be near the ball. I hope to be recruited in the top of the second round.

2. Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Clemson. Is The depth of the open receptors, especially in the second group, after the three main, caused Higgins and other prospects as Denzel Mims Baylor and Laviska Shenault Jr. of Colorado not to listen to their names in the first round. Higgins is the best receiver open on the left, with a combination quite full of features, and physical abilities.

3. Jonathan Taylor, broker, Wisconsin. The position of broker is probably the most profound in terms of value for the start of the second lap, with the productive Taylor of Wisconsin as the runner more eye-catching to my eyes of the remaining. Rarely delivery a played a negative and has shown plenty of that is able to carry the heavy load for a team as a broker of three attempts.

4. D Andre Swift, runner, Georgia. Considered by most as the best prospect in the position of runner, Swift is without doubt the most explosive of the players that were available this year. Has little wear and tear after sharing carries for most of his college career, and that is a point in favor, but at the same time it raises doubts that it could be a runner able to stay in the field three attempts. As a minimum, we are in a corridor with the ability to offer an impact as Kareem Hunt when he came to the league.

5. Kristian Fulton, cornerback, Louisiana State. A pair of corner posts that are considered as candidates for the second day were among the first 32 turns, and that necessarily pushes talent down. Fulton is part of that talent, but it is not the only corner of good level that we will see being chosen in the second round.

6. Xavier McKinney, safety, Alabama. It was not a certainty that a safety pure to be elected in the first round, but the best candidate for this would have been McKinney. Automatically, it becomes the best candidate to be drafted in the second round, after the fall along with the rest of the candidates in the position. McKinney has a few areas lean in your game, and will compete for minutes significant, regardless of the equipment with that land.

7. Grant Delpit, safety, Louisiana State. If McKinney had the highest probability of being the first safety chosen, Delpit was the only other with a chance, depending of a given schema. In any way, you do not need to convince all the teams of your worthiness, but only one, and after a high-profile campaign that culminated in a match star for the university degree, Delpit maintains a good chance of going between the first rounds of the second day.

8. Josh Jones, offensive tackle, Houston. The talk around Jones was initially that of a prospectus for the second round with possibilities of being pulled to the final part of the first in the case that the four best prospects to be fast in the first half of the opening round. The second thing happened, but the tackle ofenisvo that was considered there on the edge, and ended up being recruited in laparte end of the first lap, it was Austin Jackson. Jones continues to provide excellent value, and as a player position premium, advance payment, which will be elected in the first half of the second round.

9. Jaylon Johnson, cornerback, Utah. Along the corridors, it seems to me that the position of cornerback and offers greater depth to the second round with options like Johnson, Fulton, Cameron Dantzler and Revon Diggs. I put Johnson above others because the chat towards the end of the evaluation process was over that it was a prospectus to the upside with high chances of being recruited at the highest part of the second round.

10. Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Oklahoma. The teams selected the player they believe can become X or And prospect, not the player currently is. That is the reason why the pins as Justin Herbert or Jordan Love went before the second in the voting for the Heisman, Hurts. If, however, we are left only with talent, Hurts is above them, although his style of game is not for everyone. It is rare to write these lines if we remember the Hurts that was sent to the bench at half-time of the final university to Georgia, giving way to the phenomenon that became Tua Tagovailoa, but a season in Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley helped him a lot more as a passer than many could have imagined. A good comparison is Dak Prescott, but you must admit, that Hurts comes to the NFL more polished in this 2020 of what came to Prescott in 2016, and by that I anticipate that it will go before the fourth round. Arrives or not at the level that currently has a Prescott, that is another conversation.