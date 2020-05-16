the top 5 of its rappers favorite

It had been a long time since we had not had a classification of stars to be put in the tooth. Drake had to feel it also, because, while no one had asked for anything, that he had not been put to the challenge as it is often done, he delivered his top 5 of his rappers favorite of the story, like this, for free. And there is the beautiful world, as he listed the names of Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, The Notorious B. I. G., Andre 3000 and O. V. O. Hush aka Young Tony, one of the rappers of the canadian group Deep Pockets.

The list of Drake appears just in the comments to a publication of Young Tony, who had shared physical copies of mixtapes Deep Pockets.

It was in this publication that Drake has delivered his top 5 All Time as a user “normal”.

It is not surprising to find Lil Wayne in this list, we know the strong ties that unite the two artists and the fact that Drake had always thought of Weezy like his mentor. They also worked together as the Canadian also did with Andre 3000 or Jay-Z.

Regarding Biggie, Dreezy has explained that the rapper in new york and his album “Life After Death” had a very important impact on his project “Scorpion”, particularly in its construction and its 25 tracks.

Finally, we know less but Young Tony is also a Toronto native and he is very close to the label OVO launched by Drake.

What do you think this top 5 ?