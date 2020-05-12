The top 5 of the best challenges to containment

Creative and funny, these challenges allow to be engaged for the containment, and to make laugh those who look at them.

How to take care during confinement ? The activities are not lacking, between the reading, writing, drawing, painting, cooking, sports, video games, movies and series, playing board games, etc, And then some internet users also spend the time doing challenges on the social networks. The challenges have multiplied since the beginning of the confinement and they are all more inventive and entertaining ! They are the delight of those who perform them, but also of those who matent quietly on their couch, between two tasks or two call on Zoom. The Quarantine Pillow Challenge the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, here are the top 5 of the best challenges born during the confinement !

The Quarantine Pillow Challenge

Launched by influenceuses mode, who were probably fed up of not being able to post outfits on their account Instagram, the challenge is to dress with a simple cushion and a belt, by making one kind of dress. It therefore takes a cushion and you tie it around your waist with a belt, taking a pose of a star on a red carpet. Some people are really into it and this makes it especially well, far from being ridiculous, like Anne Hathaway !

The Getty Museum Challenge

For several weeks, one sees on the social networks, strange, photos, people were making necklaces with toilet paper or even a cat in a hat in front of the clouds. In reality, there is a challenge behind it all, launched by the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. The goal is to recreate works of art in and of itself, with the means of the board. Anything to stimulate his imagination and creativity, while working during the confinement.

The Stair Challenge

On Tik Tok, the challenge that cased the most in recent times, it is the one of the Stair Challenge. Kézako ? It is in reality climbing stairs, taking profile and giving as it kicksone after the other, in rhythm with the music. The best is to start the climb as early as the beginning of the sound and choose a music. To make one or two !

The Boss Bitch Fight Challenge

This challenge, directed by Zoe Bell, the famous stuntwoman in Hollywood, was unveiled on the 1st of may on the social networks by a number of actresses including Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, or Halle Berry. What is it ? In a video editing impressive, the actresses and cascadeuses follow each other to get in quick.

The PQ challenge

The federations have decided to cancel or postpone many sports competitions, the football players and footballers, not knowing what to do their feet, they had the good idea to run the PQ Challenge on the social networks with the hashtag #StayAtHome. The goal : juggling home with a roll of toilet paper as jonglerait with a soccer ball.

And you, what challenge do you prefer ?