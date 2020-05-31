The top of the best looks seen on Instagram this week

It’s been a long time that I didn’t shared my outfits favorites of the week spotted on Instagram !

Then it is left for a edition very summer.

A look with a corset worn as a top

In an article that I wrote some time ago, I gave tips for wearing lingerie in the street like a top.

This is what has made the model Romee Strijd recently ! The corset is a trend vintage which goes up this summer.

A look with a low apparent

You may be aware of my love for knee high socks. If it is a style that I enjoy in autumn-winter, this photo of Katie O me has convinced me to buy the bottom, more light and portable when it starts to get hot !

A colourful look 2000’s

This look is very colorful with high-bandeau asymmetric is devoid of reason. Each piece is printed with a solid color ram, which provides a look of character of cartoon !

An edgy look by drawing

Certainly this is a drawing, but I will do my best to find similar parts. I think that the rags will be my ally.

A look with a top scarf

The top scarf emerges from here and there in my feed Instagram… I feel it coming a trend that promises to grow, and which do not offend !

A look simple and cute

The only garment worn by Nayna Florence here is a mini shirt-dress-satin. It is the choice of sneaker style dad shoes and headband in the hair that make this look a success !

A summer look inspired by the fall

For McKenna Kaelin, the summer does not exist. This is why she claims that it is already autumn with a lighter version of what it would normally be in mid-season.

A look to go for a walk

This look Nina Dobrev is very mountainous (and very canadian eventually, or maybe I say it because of the plaid shirt ?).

The knee high socks are the added value to this outfit, if you want my opinion.

A look light and romantic

Hailee Steinfeld embraces the romantic, and the influences of clothing of the night in the light dress and étherale that seems so comfortable.

I hope this little top will inspire you with the looks to you too !

