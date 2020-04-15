The top of the series, feel-good in order to forget their worries and a good laugh

The morale in the socks ? It is time to get out the heavy artillery ! The series are feel-good. There’s nothing like a series that makes you laugh to feel better. And here is the top of the top.

Friends, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl

Who better than a bunch of mates hilarious to feel a little less alone(e), laugh with them and sympathise in their misfortunes ? Especially when these end up with turkeys on the head, tying relations, catastrophic or are evenings from patient to climb on the tables for a game. Whether with the band of Friends, the likes ofHow I Met Your Mother or the housemates of New Girlyou have everything to spend good evenings dotted with crazy laughter !

The Good Place

As you know, Kristen Bell is THE person you need to lift your spirits. His humor is a cure for all the ills. She is particularly funny in the series The Good Place, where she plays Eleanor, a woman who, after being dead, wakes up at the Right Place. But she soon realizes that she has been confused with someone else. In order not to be unmasked, it will have to work on itself in order to become a better person.

The Bold Type

The Bold Typeor For Those who Dare, follows the personal and professional adventure of Jane, Kat, and Sutton, three friends in new york who are realizing their dream by working for Scarlet, a women’s magazine to success. But then they are trying to find their place within this universe of glamour and without mercy, they will also have to accomplish as a young women, between love stories, betrayals, and dictates of social networks. A series of inspiring, touching and funny at times.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

In the family of series that don’t take themselves too seriously, we demand Brooklyn Nine-Nine. A series of crazy and comedy to perfection, which immerses us in the life of a police station in Brooklyn. And it is not easy : a host of inspectors a bit crazy have to juggle between their mission to protect and serve the people of the city, their personal lives and especially the office. In the same genre, there are also The Office !

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Want a series of funny, refreshing, and motivating ? We can only advise you The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who tells the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, New York of 1958, which has everything to be happy : a perfect husband, 2 children and an elegant apartment in the Upper West Side. But her little perfect life takes a turn unexpected when she discovers a true talent and a passion for stand-up. And she makes us laugh a lot !

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Need a good dose of positivity ? It is to the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt it must turn you. This young woman who was kidnapped, has spent 15 years in a cult, convinced that she was one of the only survivors of the Apocalypse, and finally discovers that it was fucked up of her during all these years when it is released, is an example to follow in terms of optimism, determination and strength to cope with the difficulties of life.