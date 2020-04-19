the top ten benefits to review

Representatives of all countries participated in this grand show, which lasted eight hours. Actors whose interventions have punctuated the evening (Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew McConaughey…), comedians who tried to make people laugh in the midst of an atmosphere a little leaded (Jack Black), the political personalities who have lent their support (Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama…)…

But for this show off standard broadcast simultaneously on all the websites, video platforms, social networks and on tv channels, which has brought together the public in front of the television screens, computers and smartphones, it is the music. The one who never ceases to show his power every day blows of the videos that buzzent on the Internet and “home concerts” given spontaneously by the artists since the beginning of the confinement. The casting was beautiful. But the stars of the most anticipated are not necessarily those that have delivered the most beautiful benefits. Then we offer you a top 10, necessarily subjective, of what we like the most :

1. The Rolling Stones

What strength ! The “papys” of the rock have calmed everyone with a faultless performance on You can allways get what you want. And blow of heart for Charlie Watts, a drummer without a battery, but this has not prevented ensure.

2. Lady Gaga

It was at the initiative of the evening, had raised $ 35 million even before the evening and announcement have lifted 100 million more after the evening. Hats off to them for that. And hats off to the piano voice that launched the evening, an interpretation welcome Smile Nat King Cole.



3. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabelo

The two young pop singers usually sing in duet, not only because they occur regularly together, but also because they are as a couple… which allowed them to make a “real” duo, without a camera or screen interposed, and it was good. As far as on What a wonderful worldthe message was also as full of hope as love.



4. Annie Lennox and Lola Lennox

The star of the Eurythmics sang several times during the show, once alone and once with a special guest… her daughter Lola, also a singer. The mom at the piano, with his class as usual, and the young girl on the other side of the screen with a pretty little voice, it was elegant.



5. Christine and the Queens

Only French invited to participate, she has not disappointed her fans by performing their latest single People have been sadsince his apartment that the fans that follow it on the social networks are now well because she sings and dances regularly live on Instagram since the beginning of the confinement. An intense interpretation and nickel.



6. Angela

Except error on our part, the only song in French of the evening. It is perhaps this that has disturbed the Americans, who were inscribed “France” on the screen to the appearance of Angela who immediately corrected, ” I’m Angela and I’m from Belgium “. The young Belgian has sung her tube Balance your whatthat she dedicated to all the women of the world. Away from the piano-voice or versions simple guitar have often chosen to do the artists alone, she assured surrounded by his machines, and keyboards.



7. John Legend and Sam Smith

On one side, the charm of darkness John Legend who sings in front of his wall of awards, the other Sam Smith sober in his plaid shirt on the landing of a house, the decor old-fashioned. Two rooms, two moods. But vocally, they are well joined to interpret Stand by me.



8. Stevie Wonder

The star has chosen to pay tribute to another, who disappeared march 30 : Bill Withers, singing at the piano Lean on me. Unlike Elton John, that comes out of a bad pneumonia and was not at the top of its means, the voice of Stevie wasn’t scared.



9. Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli

The Italian Andrea Bocelli, the Canadian Céline Dion, the Americans Lady Gaga and John Legend, accompanied at the piano by Lang Lang, it was the highlight of the evening, the fireworks final.



10. Jack Johnson

The surfer-turned-has brought a little sun and greenery with his pants to flowers and its lush garden in the evening where it was missing. And what better than a song called “better together”) to be in the tone.



And here is the entire 8 hours of show :

It will be rebroadcast on Sunday, 19 April on France 2 from 22: 45.