The touching message from Céline Dion, 4 years after the death of René

Céline Dion has released a touching message on her social networks Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of René Angélil.

His short message, written in French and in English, is accompanied by a photo of her deceased husband smiling and holding a puppy in his arms.

“There is not a day where I don’t think of your beautiful smile. We miss you, please watch over us my love. I love you, Céline xxx”, can we read.

René Angélil died on 14 January 2016 in his home in Las Vegas, after a long battle with cancer.

Celine Dion is currently on a world tour, “Courage”. She will return to the Bell Centre, in Montreal, on 18 and 19 February.