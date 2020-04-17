The touching message of Thierry Beccaro for the children confined and abused

If the containment is not an easy situation for anyone, the daily is even more difficult for women and children being beaten, locked up with their tormentors. Former abused child, and today ambassador for Unicef France, Thierry Beccaro has taken to send a message to all the children in danger at home. Speaking in a video Grossthe little boy that he was, he inspires all those who are victims of abuse to speak out and call for help.

” It is you that I’m going to talk about my little cushy “, he begins, moved, showing a photo of her child. ” I am going to ask you to be brave, because I know that it is complicated. If I’m still there to testify, is that I’ve been there. I went through this phase of child abuse and I was not confined. I could escape, go to school, do sports. It was difficult when I got home. But then, children can not escape “.

“ The violence must occur even more often and more quickly than usual. Far from me the idea of wearing any judgment, I know that it is difficult (…) But there is nothing that justifies hitting a child. Then little man or my little mummy, if you look at this video, it is necessary that you understand that we do not have the right to hurt you “he continued by asking the children who have been abused to call the number 119 to ask for help. He also advises to users, whether they are witnesses “ something suspicious “to go to toquer in their neighbors, or to give the alert.

Violence against children will continue during the confinement.

Thierry Beccaro has himself suffered. Today, ambassador to @UNICEF_franceit launches on Gross a call for help for the victims. #EntendonsLeursCris #119 pic.twitter.com/wGIc6ZUBLI — Gross EN (@brutofficiel) April 11, 2020

Clara Kolodny