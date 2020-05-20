The touching reason why Kit Harington broke down in tears upon discovering the end of GOT

The emotion is almost tangible. The documentary The Last Watch, to be broadcast Sunday, may 26, HBO and in France on OCS, lifts the veil on the reaction of the the cast of Game of Thrones when he discovers the scenario of the final episode of the series. The reaction of Kit Harington is certainly the most moving one : the actor is tearful when he finds out that it is Jon Snow that will put an end to the life of Dany.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clark, the more complicit than ever

His face reddens a bit. His lips begin to tremble and big tears run down his cheeks. It’s not the fans that the finale of GOT surprised : Kit Harington was not expecting him not to be such a denouement. He has discovered the fin Game of Thrones during the reading of the scenario, accompanied by the whole team. When he understands that it is Jon Snow who will come to put an end to the life of Daenerys, the actor crying.

In front of him, a Emilia Clarke also under the emotion, that is trying, despite everything, a little self-deprecating humor to relax the atmosphere. And for good reason : the actress has had time to digest the information as digestible as it is – since it had been discovered the scenario before the official reading, the latter having been sent to the entire cast before the d-day.

Thing Kit Harington had refused to do it preferring to discover the end of GOT in the company of the rest of the team. “Don’t tell me what happens, I don’t want to know (…) What is of interest to read it alone in my head when I can listen people do it and find out what is going on with my friends ?” had and he confided recently to Entertainment Weekly.

Emilia Clarke, troubled by the fate of Daenerys

If Emilia Clarke doesn’t melt into tears like Kit Harington at the time of the reading, her excitement is also palpable. In an interview recently given to Entertainment Weekly, the british actress said she was “dumbfounded” by the fate of his character.

And for good reason : the final season of GOT does not make gifts to those on which we founded all our hopes in the first 7 seasons. After the death of her best friend, two of her dragons, the betrayal of Varys and the discovery of her relationship with Jon Snow Daenerys vrillait totally in the episode 5 of season 8 and spent scribbler card of channels to dictatrice in power. A tragic fate for a character very loved by the fans… and other actors.

A hard blow also for Emilia Clarke, very attached to his character. “I cried,” said the young woman to Entertainment Weekly that, following the discovery of the scenario, is “part to do a tour. I’m out of the house, I took my keys and my phone and I came back with blisters at the foot. I didn’t go back for five hours. I said to myself : “How I gonna do it ?””. You ask still.