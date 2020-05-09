The touching video of Dwayne Johnson, who sings the song Vaiana for a small boy who is sick

We all knew Dwayne Johnson, the actor Fast and Furious and Jumanji, nice, and helpful to his fans. After you have made a video in which he sang “Happy Birthday” (Happy Birthday) to an old lady of 100 years old fan of the actor, The Rock, as it is known, too, has given the covered.

Dwayne Johnson and Hyrum. Screenshot Instagram. Credit Hyrum : Harris Family

This time with a little boy. The actor has made a quantum leap in term of age, since the small Hyrum was only 3 years old. Hyrum does not have a daily life very easy to live with. He suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Hyrum therefore spend most of his time in a hospital bed, away from everyday life for a normal boy of his age.

To overcome all these adventures, painful, Hyrum, like all children his age, love the cartoons Disney and one in particular : Vaiana, the Legend of the end of the world. Released in 2016, the film – which tells the adventures of a teenage girl of polynesian origin – was a huge success, raising more than $ 640 million in global box office.

As The Snow Queenthe success of the film also has so many (very) then songs. Each of them being interpreted by the actors that dub the voices. And it turns out that one of the key players is… Dwayne Johnson, which is double the figure of Maui.

According to his mom, Hyrum looks at up to ten times per day, the cartoon. A way for him to escape from his daily life. And also, it turns out that the favorite character of the little boy is none other than Maui. The actor intends to speak of Hyrum and decides to send him a little video that he posted on his account Instagram.

“The response of Dwayne Johnson was adorable “

” This message is intended for a small boy of 3 yearsstarts Dwayne Johnson in his video, […] and it is certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter. At this time, this little boy is in the fight of his life “says the actor. After a funny introduction to a minute in which The Rock is laughing his nickname because he has” a head the size of a rock “the latter addresses the little boy :” hi Hyrum, I hope that this message will “, lance-t-il. And then begins to sing the song headlight of the character in “You’re Welcome” (in the original version, and “For Men” in VF).

Always on the tone of the humour, the actor recalls that it is also a big fan of the character but it is not the real Maui and is far from having the same voice as him. A touching video, which has come up to Hyrum.

April and Rich Harris, her parents, tell us that” at the same time as Dwayne has mentioned the name of Hyrum, Hyrum pointed a finger on his chest, and his soft voice repeated ‘Hyrum’, as if he knew that this was special for him “. His mom tells that when the actor began to sing, Hyrum turned to her :” he sang ‘You’re Welcome’ at the same time as him. It was very touching “.

A attention who has done as much pleasure to his little fan: his parents who tell the whole moved :” This has been an emotional experience for our family. The response to Dwayne Johnson was adorable “.

A nice intention, which should give a little more strength and hope to the young Hyrum.

Hyrum. Credit : Harris Family