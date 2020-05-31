The tour of Beyoncé and Rihanna to claim justice for George Floyd

The death of George Floyd revived the wounds of racial of the United States, causing riots in several major cities in the country. And the arrest and indictment of the police officer Derek Chauvin for “manslaughter” and “act of cruel and dangerous causing death” have not calmed the tensions. Quite to the contrary. As Americans in the street, many celebrities have expressed their anger, their sorrow and their indignation on the social networks. After Ava DuVernay, Angela, Aïssa Maïga, Lady Gaga, Madonna or Naomi Campbell, it is the turn of singers Beyoncé and Rihanna to claim justice for George Floyd.

On Instagram, the former has expressed his grief in the face of this new police killing. “We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and disgusted. We can’t normalize this pain. I’m not just talking about people of color. If you are white, black, brown of skin, or anything between the two, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism that is rampant in America at this time,” began the wife of Jay-Z in a video. Regretting murder-recurring and all too often unpunished, Beyoncé adds that, despite the indictment of Derek Chauvin, “justice is still far from having been made”.

Now, a link added on his profile Instagram returns to its official website, which displays a photo of George Floyd dominated the hashtag #Wecantbreathe (understand, “We can’t breathe”), in reference to the last words of George Floyd, begging the white policeman who kept his knee on her neck to release its grip.

Rihanna has also paid tribute to George Floyd. “In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt overwhelmed me,” said the singer of 32 years in a message posted on his account Instagram, followed by 83 million subscribers. “Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day has pushed my heart to its limits.” And then add : “Derek Chauvin haunts me !”

As Beyoncé and Rihanna, celebrities have spoken out in recent days. “You deserved to breathe, a dignity, a life, writes Ava Duvernay, the director of Selma (2014). Not to die in the street, killed by the knee of a white policeman leaning on the nape of your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our anger, our action.” As for the model Naomi Campbell, she said that she was “disgusted and tired of being sad” to see African-Americans “to die for no reason”. Others, like the singer Angèle and actress Lupita’nyong’o, shared the portrait of George Floyd, accompanied by the hashtags #georgefloyd, #justiceforgeorgefloyd or #blacklivesmatter.