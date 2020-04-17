The “tour of propaganda musical” was the best thing that ever happened to Steve Rogers

Captain America is one of the super-heroes the more emblematic of the story. It was one of the first super-heroes ever created, and it has in fact played a small role in the Second world War. Captain America, as a comic strip character, was essentially propaganda american during the war.

Therefore, when the time came for Chris Evans to play Steve Rogers, there has been a moment in the film where Rogers was only that, a true propaganda machine. Here’s why this is actually the best thing that happened to Steve Rogers.

It has improved the serum super-soldier could not

Chris Evans | Mat Hayward / .

Before Rogers becomes Captain America, he was a guy, short, skinny and shy, which really wasn’t a good soldier. But, it has finally been chosen for the program of super soldiers because he was brave and courageous. Then Rogers got the serum, and his muscles became bigger, it became larger and it became Captain America.

But the serum has not changed at all. Rogers always had the same level of trust as before, and he was not a great public speaker. This is where the musical aspect of the propaganda tour of the film came into play. He improved something that no training session or super-drugs could not improve.

This musical propaganda tour was only a short scene in the movie, but it has had an impact. For a few minutes in “Captain America: The First Avenger”, the musical propaganda of Captain America visits city after city before to visit the troops in Europe.

Without being the centerpiece of this musical propaganda in the tour, Rogers would not have learned to speak in front of the crowd, nor to be a source of inspiration for his teammates. It would not have the confidence or charisma to be Captain America, even if physically speaking, it was.

But it also has a deeper meaning

As some fans on the social networks, such as Reddit, have suggested, there is also a deeper meaning to this little scene. During the musical propaganda tour, the costume of Captain America is not the one that he wears in combat. Instead, it is more similar to the costume that Captain America wore in the comics during the Second world War.

This difference in the costume may be a hint by the filmmakers that this segment of musical propaganda tour was a parody of Captain America comics during the Second world War.

At the time, comic books were as silly as some of the scenes from the musical. For example, during the musical, Captain America hit Hitler in the face, and this is a direct reference to something that happened in the comics.

Therefore, not only this scene was a good way to criticise the comics, but it has also helped Rogers to realize something about himself.

A propaganda machine on tour to Captain America

At the end of the stage, Rogers and his musical propaganda tour occur to the american troops who fought in Italy. Captain America is tossed to and fro by the troops, because they do not really care of him.

The troops him throw the fruit, causing it to back down off of the stage. It is at this moment that he realized that if he wanted to make a difference, it must do more than simply be a propaganda machine.

This is where Bucky Barnes, who is a longtime friend of Rogers, comes into play. Barnes disappeared while he fights in Europe, so Rogers chooses to go fight on the front lines to find Barnes instead of continuing with the musicals of propaganda.

This choice says a lot about Rogers and who he is as a person. Rogers is not here to be a propaganda machine. He is there for his friends. And as he showed during the events of “Captain America: Civil War”, he is ready to do anything for the people who are close to his heart.