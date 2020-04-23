The tour of Warner Bros. to announce postponements of release dates at the cinema

“The Batman” and “The Many Saints of Newark” are part of the film affected by the crisis an international health caused by the COVID-19 that caused a total shutdown of hollywood productions.

The vigilantes masked and the mafia will have another thing in common, that a pronounced taste for the outfits garish : all arrive later than expected in the cinemas, the giant of the film Warner Bros. having just announced the postponement of dates for three films highly anticipated.

Justice first, but not now

All those who impatientaient to see Robert Pattinson take on the costume of the Black Knight will have to take their evil in patience : The Batmanoriginally scheduled for June 25, 2021 in the us theatrical, not going to happen, finally, in October on the mainland and around to the French territory. This last transposition to the screen of the famous character of comics is very discreet and has not unveiled a short teaser to present the new costume of the alias of Bruce Wayne. Another super-hero suffers a similar fate : the sequel to Shazam sees severely shifted, landing on 4 November 2022 instead of the 1st of April.

The debts will be waiting

Variety also reports that another project, this time to the sauce, italo-american, also take a little more time before revealing to the general public. The Many Saints of Newarkthe movie prequel to the series The Sopranos, will come out in 2021 – march 12, to be precise. This feature-length film prior to the events of the cult series of the network HBO puts in scene the actor Michael Gandolfini in the role of a young Tony Soprano, a role embodied by his own father James Gandolfini on tv. David Chase will return to the writing for the screenplay of this highly anticipated film fans and tv series that promises a cast of size involving Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), Alessandro Nivola (Volte-face) as well as Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).