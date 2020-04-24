The tournament-Mobile offers $ 1 million in prizes

Mobile gamers are classified as “Veteran” or more in the game “Call of Duty: Mobile” Activision Blizzard can try their luck in demanding a $ 1 million prize in a new tournament for one month beginning April 30.

The world championships, “Call of Duty: Mobile” will end on may 24, and will offer you more than a million dollars in prizes”, Activsion tweeted Thursday.

Throughout the four weekends, players can register in game and the first 10 multiplayer matches in which they participate, will earn points tournament. 80 points of tournament allows the player to move to the second stage of the competition, when he will be asked to form a team of other highly skilled players to fight for the victories team.

The tournament is the first attempt of Activision to transform a mobile game in an event esports. It is also an effort to keep up with the competition looming from other free mobile games that regularly exceed the securities of console popularity.

The prize pool of $ 1 million is not the largest ever offered by a game tournament mobile – last year, the game ” PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile Tencent and PUBG Corp. has offered $ 2 million to the winners of his tournament Club Open in 2019.

Activision has set up some rules – the game must be played strictly on a mobile phone, anyone using controllers Bluetooth or wired mice and keyboards will not be eligible to earn points and rank. The emulators that mimic mobile game on a PC will also be disqualified. Those who have cheated will also be banned from future tournaments “Call of Duty,” said Activision.

The tournament offers in-game rewards in addition to the cash prize, and players can redeem when they sign up and reach certain points thresholds.

Activision did not immediately respond to request for comment to TheWrap regarding how the tournament will be structured beyond the second stage or how the prize will be awarded. The game’s developer has said that more information on how to participate and watch will soon be available on its Web site.

“We look forward to sharing more details next week,” said the Call of Duty account Mobile Activison. tweeted Wednesday.

