the tracklist of his new album “Changes” is already revealed ?

In the mini-documentary series Seasons, the tracklist of the new album of Justien Bieber is revealed ! A great come back for the singer ?

Notice to fans of Justin Bieber ! The last album of the canadian singer, “Purpose” date of 2015. Five years after therefore, it is going to release a new album titled ” Changes “ ! The output of the latter is scheduled for February 2020 ! MCE TV tells you more !

The news is official ! Justin Bieber plans a new album for February 14th ! A great gift for fans of the singer which were beginning to languish. The beautiful blond would he return thanks to the singer Ariana Grande ? Someone close to Justin told about it ! Fans single from canadian singer will have comfort with this new album planned for Valentine’s day !

The last 3 January, Justin Bieber revealed finally ” Yummy “, the first single of this new album. Even if the wait seems long for the fans, Justin has released a mini-series docu ! It is entitled “the Seasons” and it could reveal the tracklist of ” Changes “ ! The artist of 25 years revealed a lot in this documentary !

What is good news for fans of Justin Bieber, “Changes” comes out on February 14th !

Error or intention ? In the second episode of “Seasons” entitled ” Bieber is back “, the singer seems to want to pass a message. In this episode, it is filmed in a recording studio. He writes words on pieces of paper ! It would seem, therefore, that the latter is nothing other than the name of the song of the future album ! Of what to delight the fans of Justin Bieber !

When one pays more attention, we can read” “Recognition “, “Wish You Would “, “The Second Emotion “, “Intentions “, “Lil Bit “, “Changes “, “Get Me “feat Kehlani, “Confirmation” and even“Yum Yum “ (“Yummy” ?). Then Justin Bieber he wanted to please fans, or would it be a coincidence ? With a title of the episode as ” Bieber is back “, one can only imagine that it is the last album of the singer ! The future will tell us…

