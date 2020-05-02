The tragic fate of his brother, Francis, disappeared at the age of 26 years

Jacques Audiard is a talented French director who is known for many films, including “brothers Sisters,” which has allowed him to gain notoriety outside the borders of the hexagon.

Hailed by critics and appreciated by the audience, “brothers Sisters,” is a western based on the novel of the same name. A first for the director French, who has worked with actors at the talent recognized in order to put all chances of success on his side.

The STORY OF the BROTHERS and SISTERS

The public was able to discover Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal in this film, which we propose to accompany the two brothers, Sisters, Eli and Charlie, who are bounty hunters and that have so killed, that they no longer feel nothing in taking away the life of a human being.

Jacques Audiard, Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Carol Kane for the first “Brothers Sisters” on September 8, 2018 in Toronto. l Source : Getty Images

Their reputation precedes them and they are hired by the Commodore to track down and kill a man, a quest that goes through a part of America and put a strain on the relationship that exists between the two brothers. True initiatory journey, they will come out of this adventure changed forever.

A VERY SPECIAL BOND WITH THIS STORY

This is not a coincidence that Jacques Audiard has decided to bring this story to the big screen for his first film in English. He has already made many achievements, such as “rust and bone”, “Dheepan”, “A prophet,” and many others, but he had never worked on such a project before, “Brothers Sisters”.

This film has been an opportunity for him to make his name known beyond the borders of the hexagon, and tackling a genre he had never yet explored. But this film has also, and above all made to pay tribute to his brother Francis.

If the story of the brothers and Sisters has so much interested the director, it is because she has a certain way recalled his own life. In an interview published in the columns of the Parisian, Jacques Audiard has entrusted on one of the most tragic events of his life : the death of his big brother, Francis. The latter has indeed lost his life in a car accident in 1975 when he was only 26 years old :

“It is very curious from a subject, a priori, far from me, and realize that it says something close to me…”

Him who was only 23 years old when he lost his brother, has been touched by the story of these brothers, atypical who have crossed a continent together and which have evolved in the course of this trip transcendent.

It is he who has taken to turn the story this way, shedding light on the psychological evolution of the two men without so far as this is at the expense of the action. It says as well :

“It was well hidden behind the guns, the hats, the costumes.”

Confidences touching of the hand of the director which provide an alternative way of understanding the film and the story of the Brothers and Sisters, making décidémment a film of the exception.