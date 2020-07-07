The trailer for Die Hart reveals the following role of John Travolta

The new comedy series, “Die Hart” has the opportunity to be in the casting of John Travolta and stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart. It will be released on Quibi at the end of the month.

The new trailer for the series, Die Hart is out. In the casting, two actors from hollywood’s must-see : John Travolta (Pulp Fiction) and Kevin Hart (Jumanji). Alongside them, the French actor Jean Reno and Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbor), but also the actress of Game of ThronesNathalie Emmanuelle. In addition, the series has for his creation, the three great writers Tripper Clancy, Derek Kolstad, and Eric Called.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

The history of Die Hart

This series of 10 episodes that will be the scenes of two great actors of comedy mixed with action. In fact, in the film Hart plays a fictional version of himself, who has had enough of always be a fellow comedian. One day he receives an offer from a famous director : the first paper in an action movie. But he, who does not have experience in this kind of film, is then sent to the larger school “action star” in the world. For the carbine in his training, John Travolta director crazy, be at your side.

The series will follow Hart as he goes through this experience, be ” pushed to their limits by this coach of a school of action and a student rival ideas of the farms “.

The mini-series, Die Hart will be released on 20 July on the streaming platform, Quibi. In the meantime, please do not hesitate to see the trailer !