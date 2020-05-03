The trailer for “Paradise City” this Cameron Boyce in the final role

The deceased actor from the Disney channel plays a musician in the drama series created by Ash Avildsen.

The teaser of the first season for the musical drama Paradise City was released Friday, may 1, featuring the late actor Cameron Boyce in his last appearance on the screen.

Created by Ash Avildsen, the series follows the life of a young rock star and a rookie who idolize, Boyce playing the role of a musician by the name of Simon.

“Do you think that the worship of the devil, is real to Life, like all black magic and all that “, asks the character of Boyce in the teaser. “Oh, I really think that there are good and bad spirits, and black magic is very real,” replied Natalie, played by Perrey Reeves (Entourage). The show also features Rhys Coiro (also known for Entourage) and Bella Thorne.

The account Instagram official the series has recently posted an emotional message on Boyce and his involvement in the series. “Cameron Boyce plays the lead role as “Simon” in the eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed only a few months before his tragic death. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, group leader and aspiring do-it-yourselfer executive in the music industry. Cameron was really a talent spectacular one of a kind. ”

Boyce, best known for her role in The Descendants and Jessie from the Disney Channel, died on July 6, 2019 complications of a disease in progress. He was 20 years old.

Watch the teaser of Paradise City below.

