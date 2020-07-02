The trailer of the biopic about Aretha Franklin is there (and is amazing)

Film and Docu

This is the actress Jennifer Hudson, who has the difficult task of interpreting the ” Queen of Soul “. And after the trailer, the vocal performance borders on perfection.

Still have not seen the movie, but it is said that already Respect. Jennifer Hudson seems to be, in fact, become the double of the legendary ” Queen of Soul “, the great Aretha Franklin, who disappeared in August 2018, in the trailer of the film of the same name, which advertises itself as a slap in the face.

The american actress already has an oscar for her role in the Dreamgirlsclose to the sans-faute in this minute begin to use the project. Not only because the resemblance is notable physically, but the vocal performance seems to like a lot.

If he had other proof that the real talent of the actress, she is the picture this Sunday at the BET Awards through the adoption of “Young, Gifted and Black,” a sublime title of Franklin that resonates particularly in this period of the Atlantic, where the movement Black Lives Matter has experienced a resurgence in popularity after the death of George Floyd.

The delivery of the Oscars in the line of fire

Respect recounts the life of the singer, from her childhood to the glory. It is signed by Liesl Tommy, and also in the cast Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

It is expected in the cinemas in the coming month of December – ideal date to enter the race for the awards, the “Oscar” in the first line.

Aretha Franklin had actively taken part in the development of this project. She even meditated upon since the late 1980’s, the film adaptation ofAretha : From These Roots, his autobiography. He had worked for a long time with Ray Hackford, the director of Rayand has considered which in turn Halle Berry, and Audra McDonald to play in it.