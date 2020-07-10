The trailer Quibi ‘Die Hart’ Kevin Hart to see the next iteration of an action-comedy high-octane

Who has not dreamed of becoming an action hero? We all use our attitudes and physical ability to the devil to save the situation (in the middle of a pandemic or armed men). Kevin Hart, for his part, is tired of playing second fiddle to the Rock and the Ice Cube. Unfortunately, Hollywood has a tendency to go for the launch of the comedy. More now. The giant of the streaming-oriented mobile and become the Quibi sent to the school of action heroes, with their new series of 10 episodes Die Hart.

Quibi has dropped a trailer for Die Hart this week (just in time, where all our free trials are ended…) and this is exactly the kind of ridiculous self-deprecating humor that fans have come to expect from Hart. Inspired by the movie of the concert of the comedy of Hart, Kevin Hart: And now?the “Movie” Chapter you will follow a fictional version of the comedian while he trains to be a hero of action, under the tutelage of the Lord “Royale With Cheese” himself, John Travolta.

The action-comedy, see Hart stumbles through a great amount of action sequences are extravagant, could be the biggest draw of Quibi to this day (we are sure that you can not even name them). However, given that we are in the midst of a global pandemic that does not stop, the cries of Hart resonate probably not through the DMV…

Cover Photo: Quibi

MORE NEWS:

Visit the Shop mandatory for good deals on their own products mandatory.

Follow Mandatory in Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.