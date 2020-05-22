The trailers that you shouldn’t miss this week

You want to know what the seventh art, you reserve in the coming months?

We have gathered for you the trailers of films that have attracted most attention over the last week.

To discover below :

ANTEBELLUM
Genre : Thriller
Release Date : August 21, 2020
Achievement : Gerard Bush And Christopher Renz
Distribution : Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone

DA 5 BLOODS
Genre : Drama of war
Release Date : June 12, 2020
Achievement : Spike Lee
Distribution : Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA
Genre : Musical comedy
Release Date : June 26, 2020
Achievement : David Dobkin
Distribution : Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan

EXIT PLAN
Genre : Thriller
Release Date : To determine
Achievement : Jonas Alexander Arnby
Distribution : Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jan Bijvoet, Kate Ashfield

FORCE OF NATURE
Genre : Action
Release Date : June 30, 2020
Achievement : Michael Polish
Distribution : Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch

INFAMOUS
Genre : Drama
Release Date : June 12, 2020
Achievement : Joshua Caldwell
Distribution : Bella Thorne, Marisa Coughlan, Amber Riley

THE LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME
Genre : Action
Release Date : June 5, 2020
Achievement : Olivier Megaton
Distribution : Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, Edgar Ramírez

THE OLD GUARD
Genre : Action
Release Date : July 10, 2020
Achievement : Gina Prince-Bythewood
Distribution : Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling


TENET
Genre : Science-fiction
Release Date : July 17, 2020
Achievement : Christopher Nolan
Distribution : Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson



