the training is crazy about Jake Gyllenhaal

You probably know that, but at its core, “Prince of Persia” is a series of hit video games. The film adaptation of “Prince of Persia” is released on 21 January on W9. For the occasion, back on the demanding training that had his interpreter Jake Gyllenhaal.

Prince of Persia begins its ascent in 1989 with a first game developed by Jordan Mechner for the production box Broderbund. This first opus was released on the micro-computer 8-bit Apple II. The game meeting a great success, was translated into six different languages, and sold more than 2 million copies. In the Face of this success, Broderbund product a second episode in 1993 that meeting also has a certain degree of success. It was in 1999 as things get more complicated. Red Orb Entertainment developed the first opus in 3D, which receives critical disastrous… The license is therefore doomed to die in the shade.

But in 2003, Ubisoft takes things into his own hands and fate Prince of Persia : The Sands of Time. This fourth installment is a total success that comes out on all platforms : PC, Playstation 2, Xbox and GameCube. It will be even more suitable for the Game Boy and mobile phones. This is a huge triumph in critical and commercial with more than 2 million copies sold.

Inevitably, in the face of such a success as this one, the american producers pounced on the opportunity. In 2010, the famous producer Jerry Bruckheimer grabbed the opportunity with as a desire to recreate the excitement of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. The producer superstar has acquired the rights of adaptation as early as 2004, offering to the creator, Jordan Mechner, the position of screenwriter. Even if the film is called The Sands of Time, it also uses elements of both suites. Jerry Bruckheimer entrust his project to the director Mike Newell, which is notably illustrated with Harry Potter and the goblet of Fire, Donnie Brasco and Four weddings and a funeral.

Training is very physical

To carry the film, the studio thinks of Jake Gyllenhaal. After suffering successive failures in castings Spider-Man and Batman Beginsthe actor finds his other hand with a Prince of Persia. To embody the prince Dastan, he trained for more than 6 months that is, two sessions of sport per day, including to learn the ways of the sword. He has also improved his physical condition and musculature. During the promotion of the film, the actor had pointed to his hard training in the media :

I had a physical condition perfect for running around with my armor or take on anything the scenario demanded, but for a film of such a dimension, everything has to be bigger, more powerful. Thus, I had to work on my voice and my diction to make it more theatrical and talk like a prince persia of the time.

A necessary condition for sticking to the character. Jake Gyllenhaal has also trained in parkour, ability central of prince Dastan. In addition, this physical improvement was beneficial to him, especially to face the shooting conditions. Because in Morocco, temperatures can climb up to 50 degrees.

Unfortunately, the film met with critical overwhelmingly negative at the time of its release. Next to the box office, this is not excellent, with a little more $ 336 million of revenue for a budget of 200 million. A score too low to run the suites that included Jerry Bruckheimer.

But, in order to (re)make an idea of this Prince of Persia, rendez-vous Tuesday, January 21, at 21h05 on W9.