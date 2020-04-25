the training is crazy about Jake Gyllenhaal

You probably know that, but at its core, “Prince of Persia” is a series of hit video games. The film adaptation of “Prince of Persia” is released on 21 January on W9. For the occasion, back on the demanding training that had his interpreter Jake Gyllenhaal.
Prince of Persia begins its ascent in 1989 with a first game developed by Jordan Mechner for the production box Broderbund. This first opus was released on the micro-computer 8-bit Apple II. The game meeting a great success, was translated into six different languages, and sold more than 2 million copies. In the Face of this success, Broderbund product a second episode in 1993 that meeting also has a certain degree of success. It was in 1999 as things get more complicated. Red Orb Entertainment developed the first opus in 3D, which receives critical disastrous… The license is therefore doomed to die in the shade.
But in 2003, Ubisoft takes things into his own hands and fate Prince of Persia : The Sands of Time. This fourth installment is a total success that comes out on all platforms : PC, Playstation 2, Xbox and GameCube. It will be even more suitable for the Game Boy and mobile phones. This is a huge triumph in critical and commercial with more than 2 million copies sold.
Inevitably, in the face of such a success as this one, the american producers pounced on the opportunity. In 2010, the famous producer Jerry Bruckheimer grabbed the opportunity with as a desire to recreate the excitement of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. The producer superstar has acquired the rights of adaptation as early as 2004, offering to the creator, Jordan Mechner, the position of screenwriter. Even if the film is called The Sands of Time, it also uses elements of both suites. Jerry Bruckheimer entrust his project to the director Mike Newell, which is notably illustrated with Harry Potter and the goblet of Fire, Donnie Brasco and Four weddings and a funeral.
Training is very physical
To carry the film, the studio thinks of Jake Gyllenhaal. After suffering successive failures in castings Spider-Man and Batman Beginsthe actor finds his other hand with a Prince of Persia. To embody the prince Dastan, he trained for more than 6 months that is, two sessions of sport per day, including to learn the ways of the sword. He has also improved his physical condition and musculature. During the promotion of the film, the actor had pointed to his hard training in the media :
I had a physical condition perfect for running around with my armor or take on anything the scenario demanded, but for a film of such a dimension, everything has to be bigger, more powerful. Thus, I had to work on my voice and my diction to make it more theatrical and talk like a prince persia of the time.
A necessary condition for sticking to the character. Jake Gyllenhaal has also trained in parkour, ability central of prince Dastan. In addition, this physical improvement was beneficial to him, especially to face the shooting conditions. Because in Morocco, temperatures can climb up to 50 degrees.
Unfortunately, the film met with critical overwhelmingly negative at the time of its release. Next to the box office, this is not excellent, with a little more $ 336 million of revenue for a budget of 200 million. A score too low to run the suites that included Jerry Bruckheimer.
But, in order to (re)make an idea of this Prince of Persia, rendez-vous Tuesday, January 21, at 21h05 on W9.
//Revision 08-7-2019
//Simplify Ix and Rubicon
//Revision 21-06-2019
//Add appnexus on outread and inread
//Revision 13-06-2019
// Replace Richaudience skin for normal sizes
// Change pubmatic ad slot names
// Revision 11-06-2019
// Install Improve Digital
// Revision 05-06-2019
// Disable Adform
// Disable PulsePoint
// Revision 14-05-2019
// - disabled disabled 300x100 and 320x100 ad slot size
// - replaced all bidders with size 300x100 and 320x100 to 300x250 on skin
// Revision 23-04-2019
// Added bidders to inread adunit as well
// Bidders Added
// Adform (all adslots)
// PulsePoint (all adslots)
// spotX (inread only)
// Adyoulike (inread / infeed / outread) (Limited to 300x250 placements)
// Quantum (Inread / outread / infeed )
// Richaudience (all adslots)
// Triplelift (inread , Infeed only)
// waiting to be added :
// Improve Digital (all adslots)
// Openx
//----------------
// publisher IDS
//pubmatic
// 1362689 cineserie_970x250
// 1362693 cineserie_300x600
// 1362694 cineserie_300x250
//----------------
//appnexus
// 13395972 cineserie_300x250_MOB
// 13395971 cineserie_300x600_MOB
// 13395903 cineserie_970x250_DES
// 13395905 cineserie_300x600_DES
// 13395906 cineserie_300x250_DES
//----------------
// IX
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 268143
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 263981
//----------------
// Rubicon HB :
// CINESERIE.COM_MWeb (mobile)
// Site ID : 161220
// Zone id : 773068
// CINESERIE.COM (desktop)
// Site ID : 161218
// Zone ID : 773060
//----------------
// ASQRubicon :
// Mobile
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// siteId: 161220 -> 311340
// zoneId: 773068 -> 1580560
// Desktop
// accountId: 17260 -> 9585
// Site ID: 161218 -> 311340
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580552 for [300x250 AND 300x600]
// Zone ID: 773060 -> 1580556 for Others
//----------------
//Appnexus max (asqMax_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474734
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474729 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474725 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus classic (asqClassic_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474731
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474716 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474727 for other sizes
//----------------
//Appnexus brand (asqBrand_adnxs)
//Mobile
//placementId: 18474732
//Desktop
//placementId: 18474718 for [300x250, 300x600]
//placementId: 18474728 for other sizes
//----------------
//EMX
// div-skin 70925
// div-sidebar 70926
// div-footer 70927
// div-inread 70928
// div-outread 70929
// div-midle 70930
//
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 100]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: 'dc1fa5e21db2b42150ace87777a81a84' //Size 300x250 ATF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes:[[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
//CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//Mobile: CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474734'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474731'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474732'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161220',
zoneId: '773068'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580560'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593981', //300x250 Mobile
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395972' //300x250-Mobile
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145, //inread only
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '268143',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395904' //970x250 970x90
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //970x250 970x90 728x90
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 600]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803592" //300x600
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x600'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 600]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593980', //300x600
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395905' //300x600
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145,
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//CINESERIE_HEADER (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250],
[728, 90],
[970, 90],
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
//CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[1, 1]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
/* SET ADUNITS */
if (isMobile) {
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
} else {
// Desktop Not Homepage adUnits
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL
);
}
window.ebam_configs = {"no_ebam_key":"3Rs9AWjdrFm2rzgR","no_ebam_query_var":"false","bpiframe_script":"https://plx.cineserie.com/assets/public/js/bpiframe.js","device_width":"680","slots_array":{"div-custom":{"div_id":"div-custom","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-header":{"div_id":"div-header","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-inread":{"div_id":"div-inread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-interstitial":{"div_id":"div-interstitial","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-outread":{"div_id":"div-outread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-sidebar":{"div_id":"div-sidebar","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-skin":{"div_id":"div-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[320,100],[300,100]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-middle":{"div_id":"div-middle","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-infeed":{"div_id":"div-infeed","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-movie-skin":{"div_id":"div-movie-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN-2","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-footer":{"div_id":"div-footer","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"}},"use_lazy_load":true,"time_for_refresh_desktop":"50","time_for_refresh_mobile":"50","refresh_empty_ads":"10","load_ad_before_vp_desktop":"1","load_ad_before_vp_mobile":"1","throttle_time":500,"load_ad_before_px":300,"use_analytics":true,"use_prebid":true,"prebid_timeout":"2000","cmp_timeout":"8000","bidder_timeout":"2000","buffer_timeout":"400","max_requests":"6","disable_ajax_timeout":false,"prebid_script":"https://www.cineserie.com/wp-content/plugins/eb_ad-manager/prebid/prebid3.4.0_1.js","no_float_before_el":"","adslots":{"after_n_p_desktop":{"print_name":"after_n_p_desktop","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"10","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","text_arround":"true","float_alternated":"true"},"after_n_p_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_p_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"3","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts":{"print_name":"after_n_posts","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":"body:not(.home) .cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list"},"skin":{"print_name":"skin","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","print_ad_selector":".category #main-content, .archive #main-content, .single-post #main-content, .page #main-content, .single-eb_movie #main-content .content-mid .content, .single-eb_person #main-content .content-mid, .single-eb_serie #main-content .content-mid .content","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_posts_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":".cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list","on_mobile":"true"},"skin_desktop":{"print_name":"skin_desktop","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","on_desktop":"true","print_ad_selector":".page_type_series_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_person_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_season_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_birthday_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_sessions_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2"},"skin_mobile":{"print_name":"skin_mobile","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"0","on_mobile":"true","print_ad_selector":"#content"},"before_titles_movie_mobile":{"print_name":"before_titles_movie_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-sidebar","print_ad_margin":"15px 0","print_ad_selector":".page_type_movie_page #latest_news_block_wrapper","on_mobile":"true"}},"use_targeting":true,"targeting_array":{"logged":"","url":"/news/cinema/prince-of-persia-mardi-21-janvier-sur-w9-lentrainement-dingue-de-jake-gyllenhaal-3070982/","movie_name":"PrinceofPersia2Clessablesdutemps","movie_genre":"actionaventurefantastiqueromance","post_id":"3070982","post_type":"post","video":"no","page_type":"single","homepage":"no","allow_adx":"yes"},"on_infinite_scroll":".lg-outer","prebid_bidderSettings":"","clean_ads_on_scroll":true,"page_type":"single","debug_mode":false};
$(document).on("js_loaded_ebam_public", function() { if (typeof(window.noebam) === "undefined") ebamInit(); });
console.log("Container: content_center_top_1 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_breadcrumb_navigation_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_facebook_media_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_title_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_multimedia_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_social_media_buttons_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_text_component', []);
load_container("#content_main_left_block_6", "/v2/news_page_under_the_fold_component/news_page_post_id/3070982?ct=content_main_left_block_6", "");
load_container("#sidebar_block_1", "/v2/news_page_sidebar_component/news_page_post_id/3070982?ct=sidebar_block_1", "");
console.log("Container: sidebar_block_2 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_1", "/v2/ad_bottom_component?ct=content_main_bottom_1", "");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_2", "/v2/news_page_floating_see_also_component/news_page_post_id/3070982?ct=content_main_bottom_2", "");
if ((typeof(ga) !== 'undefined')) {
ga('set', 'dimension1', 'Aubin Bouillé');
console.log('Analytics: dimension1 = Aubin Bouillé');
ga('set', 'dimension2', '2020');
console.log('Analytics: dimension2 = 2020');
ga('set', 'dimension6', '2020-01');
console.log('Analytics: dimension6 = 2020-01');
ga('set', 'dimension3', 'News');console.log('Analytics: dimension3 = News');}
window.jwwidget_search_string="Prince of Persia sur W9 : l'entrainement dingue de Jake Gyllenhaal";
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page', []);
};setTimeout(initializer, 2000); if ((typeof(ga) !== "undefined")) {
$(document).on("js_loaded_adblock_check js_failed_to_load_adblock_check", function(evt) {
var adblock_enabled = (evt.type == 'js_loaded_adblock_check') ? 'no' : 'yes';
console.log('Analytics: dimension7 = '+adblock_enabled);
ga('set', 'dimension7', adblock_enabled);
console.log('Analytics: Going to capture page view');
ga('send', 'pageview');
});
}