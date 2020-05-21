The training of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez you sweat

A couple who break a sweat together, stays together!
Thursday, Alex Rodriguez has given fans a look at his and Jennifer Lopezdiet fitness YouTube on YouTube. Girls alum of the MLB have joined the duo for their workout at home Natasha, 15 and Ella12-year-old, who has been monitoring for the love of long lived session sweat family.
“Here’s our workout for today”, he started the video by now the routine that the family would follow. “This is for Jennifer, Natasha and Ella and (the daughter of Jennifer) Emme, which is a little late for class. But we will do 20 minutes: 400 meters – it’s going to run. 15 swings of the kettlebell, 10 pushups, 15 on the shoulder, then 15 rows folded. And we have 20 minutes to do as much as possible. Are you ready?”
Kick off with their race of 400 meters around their home, Natasha has given the pace to jogging family too quickly, which led to a reprimand and a gentle Alex, who joked: “Keep a good pace. Don’t become crazy.”
After the routine, the team is then passed on to the swings of the kettlebell, where Natasha and Ella have received advice from the singer, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and the former star of the New York Yankees for perfecting their form in the course of the road.
Once the first round is over, the gang was back at the beginning and took a different jogging. With their eyes on the prize, Alex, Jennifer, Natasha and Ella had their game faces as they progressed through the system difficult. Completing their fourth set, the family has concluded his workout by doing a board together.
Fans of the couple have loved the training video at home in the comments section. A fan wrote: “okay, it’s official, you have given me the desire to begin training at home”, followed by another who joked “, Jlo was the air that his motivation was simply not to be beaten by the young people lol.” Wanting to see his children play the sport of choice of their father, another intervened, saying: “Excellent work everyone! Now, let’s go to the cage batting!”
Throughout the pandemic, Alex and Jennifer have offered fans a glimpse of their training sessions at home on social networks. In fact, one of the recent articles of the singer “On The Floor” became viral after fans have spotted a mysterious man in the background of his photo.
After causing a sensation on the social networks, a source close to the stars who will be married soon has helped to solve the mystery and revealed that the man was in the middle of a call-Zoom with Alex while Jennifer was sweating.
“If you look closely, you can see the arm of Alex in a dress shirt navy blue” said the insider to E! News, noting that the gym of the couple is attached to their office space and separated by curtains. “He is sitting in front of their office with the big screen above, so the image of the person that you see is the one that is on his call Zoom.”