the transformation of the members of the family Kardashian in a decade

© Pacific Coast News/ABACA
Kylie Jenner in 2010 : the pretty brunette was then a teenager like the others
© De Boer Sara/Startraks/ABACA
Kylie Jenner in 2010 : the pretty brunette was then a teenager like the others
© THEREALSPW/Splash News/ABACA
Kylie Jenner in 2019 : in addition to being transformed physically, she is also the mother of a small daughter and at the head of a brand that is worth billions
© THEREALSPW/Splash News/ABACA
Kylie Jenner in 2019 : in addition to being transformed physically, she is also the mother of a small daughter and at the head of a brand that is worth billions
© THEREALSPW/Splash News/ABACA
Kylie Jenner in 2019 : in addition to being transformed physically, she is also the mother of a small daughter and at the head of a brand that is worth billions
© Everett Collection/ABACA
The sisters Kardashian / Jenner in 2010
© Lionel Hahn/ABACA
The sisters Kardashian / Jenner in 2010
© Pacific Coast News/ABACA
Kim Kardashian, in 2010 : the pretty brunette was about to marry Kris Humphries
© Holly Jake/Startraks/ABACA
Kim Kardashian, in 2010 : the pretty brunette was about to marry Kris Humphries
© Splash News/ABACA
Kim Kardashian in 2019 : married to Kanye West, she is the mother of four children and the head of several brands which bring her millions
© Splash News/ABACA
Kim Kardashian in 2019 : married to Kanye West, she is the mother of four children and the head of several brands which bring her millions
© Holly Jake/Startraks/ABACA
The sisters Kardashian / Jenner in 2010
© Pacific Coast News/ABACA
Khloe Kardashian : married to Lamar Odom, Khloe was uncomfortable in his skin and struggled to have children
© Michael Albert/Startraks/ABACA
Khloe Kardashian : married to Lamar Odom, Khloe was uncomfortable in his skin and struggled to have children
© Goodman Saul/ABACA
Khloe Kardashian in 2019 : thinned and bombesque, she is the mother of a little girl, the fruit of her relationship with Tristan Thompson
© INSTARimages/ABACA
Khloe Kardashian in 2019 : thinned and bombesque, she is the mother of a little girl, the fruit of her relationship with Tristan Thompson
© Pacific Coast News/ABACA
Kourtney Kardashian in 2010 : in a relationship with Scott Disick and ready to start a family
© Guerin Charles/ABACA
Khloe Kardashian in 2019 : thinned and bombesque, she is the mother of a little girl, the fruit of her relationship with Tristan Thompson
© Michael Albert/Startraks/ABACA
Kourtney Kardashian in 2010 : in a relationship with Scott Disick and ready to start a family
© Splash News/ABACA
Kourtney Kardashian in 2019 : exit Scott Disick, the father of her three children, the pretty brunette 40-year-old and coos with Younes Bendjima. She also founded her blog “lifestyle”.
© Lionel Hahn/ABACA
Kendall Jenner in 2010 : the pretty brunette had a goal to become a model
© Mcguire Gregg/PictureGroup/ABAC
Kendall Jenner in 2010 : the pretty brunette had a goal to become a model
© Splash News/ABACA
Kendall Jenner in 2019 : the pretty brunette of 24 years old is part of tops the best paid in the world
© O’neil, Robert/Splash News/ABACA
Kendall Jenner in 2019 : the pretty brunette of 24 years old is part of tops the best paid in the world
© Splash News/ABACA
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in 2019
© Michael Albert/Startraks/ABACA
Kris Jenner in 2010 : the momager was playing the perfect mothers
© Michael Albert/Startraks/ABACA
Kris Jenner in 2010 : the momager was playing the perfect mothers
© Lionel Hahn/ABACA
Kris Jenner in 2019 : the momager 64-year-old coos with Corey Gamble, 39 years
© Michael Albert/Startraks/ABACA
Bruce Jenner in 2010 : the beautiful-perfect father played an important role in the reality show
© Sadou Faye/Mediapunch/ABACA
Caitlyn Jenner in 2019 : exit Bruce, we must now say “Caitlyn” ! The athlete has changed sex…
© Apega/ABACA USA
The family Kardashian/Jenner in 2010
© Pacific Coast News/ABACA
Scott Disick in 2010 : in a relationship with Kourtney at that time, he played the gentlemen’s daily
© Photographer Group/Splash News/A
Scott Disick in 2019 : the young man coos now with Sofia Richie but still has its place in the famous clan
© INSTARimages/ABACA