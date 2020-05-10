the transformation of the members of the family Kardashian in a decade

Kim Lee
Kylie Jenner in 2010 : the pretty brunette was then a teenager like the others

Kylie Jenner in 2019 : in addition to being transformed physically, she is also the mother of a small daughter and at the head of a brand that is worth billions

The sisters Kardashian / Jenner in 2010

The sisters Kardashian / Jenner in 2010

Kim Kardashian, in 2010 : the pretty brunette was about to marry Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian in 2019 : married to Kanye West, she is the mother of four children and the head of several brands which bring her millions

The sisters Kardashian / Jenner in 2010

Khloe Kardashian : married to Lamar Odom, Khloe was uncomfortable in his skin and struggled to have children

Khloe Kardashian in 2019 : thinned and bombesque, she is the mother of a little girl, the fruit of her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Kourtney Kardashian in 2010 : in a relationship with Scott Disick and ready to start a family

Kourtney Kardashian in 2019 : exit Scott Disick, the father of her three children, the pretty brunette 40-year-old and coos with Younes Bendjima. She also founded her blog “lifestyle”.

Kendall Jenner in 2010 : the pretty brunette had a goal to become a model

Kendall Jenner in 2019 : the pretty brunette of 24 years old is part of tops the best paid in the world

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in 2019

Kris Jenner in 2010 : the momager was playing the perfect mothers

Kris Jenner in 2019 : the momager 64-year-old coos with Corey Gamble, 39 years

Bruce Jenner in 2010 : the beautiful-perfect father played an important role in the reality show

Caitlyn Jenner in 2019 : exit Bruce, we must now say “Caitlyn” ! The athlete has changed sex…

The family Kardashian/Jenner in 2010

Scott Disick in 2010 : in a relationship with Kourtney at that time, he played the gentlemen’s daily

Scott Disick in 2019 : the young man coos now with Sofia Richie but still has its place in the famous clan

