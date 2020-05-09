The transformation of the style of Céline Dion over the years

Let’s go back to the career mode of this singer, very talented and loved, which proves that age is just a number, and that it is never too late to reinvent yourself.

The pop canadian star Celine Dion, 51 years old, has spent his entire life on stage and became a star of world renown. Meanwhile, she has seen many fashion trends and it has shown its good taste from the beginning.

In recent years, Celine Dion has put her interest in fashion at a higher level, becoming a sensation as a fashion model of fashion show and making heads turn all over the world with his extravagant outfits.

Celine Dion. I Image: Getty Images.

EARLY YEARS

Born in 1968 in Charlemagne, Québec (Canada), Dion is the youngest of a family of 14 children. She grew up in a family of musicians. His parents were not only play, they also owned a piano bar where Dion began performing in public at the age of 5 years.

The future music star was only 12-years-old when she recorded her first demo tape, which earned him a contract with a famous French producer for the recording of his first album “the Voice of The Good God”, released in 1981.

DISCOVERY

In 1990, after having recorded nine albums in both French and won the Eurovision song contest, Dion recorded her first English-language album, entitled Unison, which marked the beginning of his long collaboration with the musician David Foster.

The drive was impressive enough for Dion to be chosen by Disney to sing the title song of “Beauty and the Beast” in 1992, a duet with Peabo Bryson that was definitely made known to the american public and gave him an international projection.

The momentum that has resulted from its success has led to the success of its two following productions, “Céline Dion” in 1992 (of which the single “If You Asked Me To”) and “The Colour of My Love” in 1993.

MARRY HER PRODUCER

In 1994, Dion married his manager and producer Rene Angelil, who had divorced his first wife years before. Angelil, who is 24 years older than Dion, is the person who has managed her career since the beginning.

Celine Dion and her late husband Rene Angelil. I Image: Getty Images.

The marriage has not slowed down his career, and Dion has even reached the peak of his career at this time, with her performance at the Olympic Games in 1996, and the release of “Titanic” in 1997, with its theme song “My Heart Will Go On”.

Even if the song has made it a mass phenomenon and a household name following the huge success of the film, it was already his third tube number 1. Subsequently, she has collaborated with artists such as Barbra Streisand and the Bee Gees.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ITS SUCCESS

In 1998, Dion has been decorated of the national Order of Quebec, and it has also teamed up with Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan and Shania Twain at the first show, “Divas Live” on VH-1.

This was a period of great satisfaction for the singer, but also a very busy time, which led her to touring all over the world while recording other albums. She has received the new millennium, performing in Montreal on 31 December 1999.

After having reached the peak of his career and accomplished more than what she had dreamed, Dion felt that it was time for her to embark on a different kind of adventure, that of becoming a mother.

FOUNDING HIS OWN FAMILY

After years of attempts to design attempts, Dion and Angelil have agreed to use in vitro fertilization to get pregnant. In 2000, the singer announced that she was going to take a break to focus on the birth of a child.

Celine Dionn. I Image: Getty Images.

In 2001, the couple welcomed his first-born son, Rene-Charles, follow-up of her twins Eddy and Nelson almost ten years later, in 2010.

In the years 2000, Dion no longer dominates the charts although it is still relevant. She will go back to the studio in 2002, and then begin his residence of 36 months in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace in 2003, in addition to start the recording in French.

DIFFICULT TIMES

In 2014, Dion has to cancel her professional commitments after the return of the throat cancer of Angelil, has been in remission for more than a decade, the singer announcing her desire to devote themselves to him and their children.

Celine Dion. I Image: Getty Images.

She also suffered from inflammation of the muscles of his throat, which was forced to make a pause in the song to avoid permanent damage to her voice. It has always benefited from the support of his fans.

Unfortunately, Angelil died in 2016 after a long fight against the disease. He had 73-year-old. This was a terrible blow to Dion, but she knew she had to be strong and continue to defend her children.

REINVENTING ITSELF WITH THE FASHION

After losing her husband, the singer turned to what she loves the most after his family, that is to say, his music. Later, in 2016, she resumed touring and shows in Las Vegas, in order to be able to move on and cope with their loss.

But even more surprising, it has reinvented itself as a model of haute couture, with the outfits of the most daring events of the red carpet. She has managed to steal the spotlight at all, to the The Met Gala 2019 with his look.

“I’ve always loved fashion from as far back as I can remember. But as everyone knows, I’ve gone through extremely difficult times in recent years, and I guess I am working a little more my thing these days. I do it with the help of beautiful clothes and accessories”,

she said People in 2017.

Even if the pop star does her best to move forward, it will have been severely affected by the death of her husband. Il has been very difficult for her moving on to the next thing.