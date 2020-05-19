The Traveling, Dark Waters… The movies of the week







Available for purchase or rental, the outputs VOD you can watch the most recent films of the time, while the movie theaters are still closed.

[Mis à jour le 19 mai 2020 à 11h59] What is it that we look at this week in VOD ? The various platforms available in France allow both the purchase, digital rental of films released recently in cinemas, or even not released at the cinema due to the closure of the rooms. This week, we recommend the new film gangster Guy Ritchie, The Traveling, with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. Fans of biopics drama will also turn to Dark Waters, a film by Todd Haynes worn by Mark Ruffalo who portrays a lawyer started on the trail of a company that is releasing toxic products in the nature of poisoning by the same time the population of the surrounding area. Below, you will also find a list of the next large output VOD and movies already available on the platforms of your choice.

VOD how does it work ? In VOD (or video on demand), movies are available on various platforms for purchase or digital rental video on demand as Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Channel, VOD, MyTF1 VOD, Orange VOD, or even the Playstation Store. These platforms offer the purchase digital of those movies that you will possess, therefore, the leasing of these same movies in a variety of formats (SD, HD or even 4K), all for varying prices. And if you’re more the type to have your movies in the format disk in your library, you can find our article on DVD and Blu-ray at the moment.

The large output VOD of the months of may and June

The farewell – comedy-drama of Lulu Wang (may 13, rental)

The call of the forest – adventure movie with Harrison Ford and Omar Sy (14 may purchase, may 22, rental)

1917 – war film from Sam Mendes (15 may to purchase, June 24, rental)

The Grudge – horror film by Nicolas Pesce (may 15 to purchase, may 20, rental)

Cats – a musical by Tom Hooper (may 18 to purchase, 1st June rental)

Dark Waters – biopic with Mark Ruffalo, and Anne Hathaway (19 may in the purchase and rental)

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle – adventure movie with Robert Downey Jr (may 27, at the purchase, 10 June rental)

I would like that someone told me to wait somewhere – drama with Jean-Paul Rouve (may 27)

Black Christmas – horror film Sophia Takal (27 may to purchase, 10 June rental)

The Traveling movie – gangster Guy Ritchie (may 20 purchase, may 28, rental)

Jojo Rabbit – drama-comedy from Taika Waititi (28 may to purchase, 19 June rental)

I believe in it still – drama with KJ APA (5 June with the purchase, June 26, in location)

Nightmare Island – horror film with Michael Peña (June 12, to purchase, June 17, leases)

The recent films already available on VOD :