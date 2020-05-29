The Traveling, Scandal, I would like that someone told me to wait somewhere … The movies of the week online

If the trouble lurks in these days of containment and déconfinement, The Figaro offers a selection of movies released this week online (via VOD or on the platforms of streaming) that marked the writing.

The Traveling comedy gangsters from Guy Ritchie, 1h53

Even the guys are embourgeoisent and boboïsent. American reigning over the production of cannabis in England, Mickey would like to transfer his empire to the highest bidder and cast a peaceful retreat. Problem, potential buyers also have the trigger easy. On this scenario vintage, enamelled, shooting, editing, rock and dialogues willingly vulgar and ignore the politically correct, Guy Ritchie weaves a gallery of characters earthy look of a dandy. A comedy where the chat and the sape, alongside a rain of bullets.

I would like that someone told me to wait somewhere a drama by Arnaud Viard, 1: 29h

For I would like that someone told me to wait somewhereArnaud Viard has cleverly woven together a number of new Anna Gavalda. It is hand stitched. Good or bad, the feelings are the literature and the cinema. The screen, here, in overflows. It is not necessarily a defect. At the heart of a family led by Jean-Paul Rouve, Arnaud Viard leads this merry-go-round fates beating the drum, melodies full head. It brews these episodes with a lyrical content pulls of a truth poetic.

Scandal a drama from Jay Roach, 1h48

In France, the case has not affected people’s minds. Yet fall to sexual harassment, in the summer of 2016, of Roger Ailes, the iconic founder of the chain of information conservative american Fox News, is a preamble to the case of Weinstein and the movement #MeToo. Dynamic, Scandal traces, without getting lost in the meandering procedural, the struggle of journalists who have challenged the masculinity toxic built in the corporate culture. “Regardless of whether you love me, as long as I believe“proclaims one of them. Never vindicator, Scandal does not place its heroes on a pedestal. The film waters down or the mistrust of the lanceuses alert them, nor their political opinions, nor their reluctance to upset the status quo. An ambivalence without revisionism worn by a fabulous trio of actresses: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle , a comedy by Stephen Gaghan, 1h42

Come knock on the door of Doctor Dolittle to heal a squirrel that he has wounded, Tommy discovers the paradise: the mansion of the veterinarian, populated by exotic animals. The teenager was then that an idea, convince the vet misanthrope to make him his apprentice. Despite a few drops of pace, the storyline is pleasant and varied, bringing in successive waves comedy, animal, scenic, fairy-tale royal and satirical adventures of pirates. Complain? This is a great show funny and eventful, to discover with the eyes of a child.

Worship a drama of Fabrice Du Welz, 1h38

Boy lonely Paul met Gloria, a young teenager, interned in the psychiatric clinic where his mother worked. He falls madly in love and then finds embedded in a leakage that surpasses it. With Worshipbelgian director Fabrice Du Welz explores the power of love in all its forms, both positive and negative. By his marked style of the grain of the image and its management of the light, the film offers the viewer superb thoughtful plans and calm in this frantic race. The two young actors, Thomas Gioria and Fantine Harduin, give themselves fully to these complex characters and retransmit perfectly the complexity of their relationship, but also of their beings. The viewer cringe, finds itself helpless in front of this madness, this psychosis out of control … and uncontrolled. Love has rarely been as bad.

