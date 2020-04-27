The Traveller (France 3) : Cardboard of hearing for Eric Cantona and Rachida Brakni

Thomas Bareski has made its return this Tuesday, march 17, on France 3 ! Eric Cantona slips into the skin of the policeman outside the norm for a new episode of the Traveller. Without attachment, it changes its mode of life to carry out his mission. For the past three years, the former investigator of the criminal police is liberated from the codes of the consumer society to return to unsolved cases and to follow the murderers wherever they are. Arrived aboard his van in the Country of Arles, he investigated the murder of a young woman he suspects to be the third victim of a killer who has reigned since 2012 in the region. But it is not the only one who wanted to find the criminal, and will be accompanied in his mission by an enigmatic woman… This episode into account in the casting Rachida Brakni, who shares the life of Eric Cantona in real life, and Lio.

“Perfectly installed in his character, Eric Cantona, who shows here a “Traveller” less ridged than in the episode that was the pilot“note Télé 7 Jours. “In the beautiful landscapes of the Camargue, the former footballer Eric Cantona is still as convincing as vigilante solitaire“judge Tv Entertainmentvery , very seductive. “Eric Cantona revisits the myth of the cowboy taiseux and without a hitch, confirming his talent to fill the silences with a beautiful game and a thickness obvious“estimated Tv Z.

With 5 091 000 viewers on France 3, or 18.8% of the public, the series has risen in the head of the hearings of the first part of the evening on Tuesday 17 march 2020.

See The Traveller in replay.

M-C. C