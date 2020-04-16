the trend that gives us the smile

Photos Instagram : @Randomactsofpastel, @Charmboard, @Onelittlemomma, @Betina_goldstein More

You may have noticed, these last few days on Instagram, the nails are dressed in all the colors. A trend that puts the balm to the heart and, failing to be able to enjoy the sun at your fingertips.

The undecided are going to be conquered. If you still hesitate between different colours of varnish at the time of your manicure, this trend should you fill. Appeared on Instagram a few months ago, and more than ever in fashion in this period where you have a little more time for himself, the Rainbow manicure is to paint each nail a different color.

Gradient pastel, flashy, pop, spring, or monochrome, nails, wear their party clothes and are available in all colors. Even Kendall Jenner was adopted !

Among all the versions identified, we particularly like the french manicure revisited with just the white of the nail colour. An ideal option for the more cautious, who want to address the tendency in any discretion.

In any case, this manicure hyper fun we packed and we are reminded of the college years but in a more chic and under control !

To achieve it, you just have to let it speak to your imagination and inspiration to transform your nails into real works of art.

And if you do not have the necessary equipment at hand, here are our boxes, colorful favorite spotted online :

