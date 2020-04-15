The trial of the united states against their Federation was pushed back to June 16 / International / United States / April 9, 2020 / SOFOOT.com

The COVID-19 would it be a virus misogynistic ?

Initially planned for 5 may, the lawsuit for “gender discrimination” , launched by the women american against their Federation is postponed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The judge of California, Gary Klausner, has confirmed this decision and set June 16 as the new date. It complies with the request of both parties, who wanted to be better prepared given the context, California is in confinement for three weeks.



US Soccer gender discrimination lawsuit delayed https://t.co/mIMXDeYh43 pic.twitter.com/0nc5eMutzu — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) April 9, 2020

As a reminder, the teammates Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are demanding a pay equivalent to that of their male counterparts. The total amount claimed by the champions of the world is estimated at 66 million dollars of unpaid wages.

It will therefore have to wait a month and a half.

QC