The tribute powerful Beyoncé to Gianna and Kobe Bryant

On Monday, Beyoncé gave the blow of sending of the tribute ceremony held at the Staples Center in memory of Gianna and Kobe Bryant in interpreting two of his tubes.

Monday 24 February 2020, athletes, personalities and anonymous, were gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to make a last tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant, one month after their tragic death in a helicopter accident, which claimed the lives of seven other people. The micro, what are Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’neal, but also the widow of a basketball player, Vanessa Bryant, who followed to make a long speech moved.

On stage, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera have also celebrated the lives of Gianna and Kobe Bryant giving a performance. There was also Beyoncé, who kicked off the ceremony by performing two of his hit songs, “XO” and “Halo”.

Adorned with a set of gilded, recalling the colors of the Lakers, accompanied by a choir, the singer, 38-year-old began his performance by saying a few words. “I’m here because I love Kobe, and what I’m going to interpret is one of his favorite songs”, she said about her song “XO”. “I want to start from the beginning, but I want us to do all together, I want you to sing so loud so he can hear your love,” she added about Kobe Bryant.

Queen B, a “diva”

According to “Page Six“which cites the agencies Associated Press and Getty Images, the wife of Jay-Z was forbidden for photographers to capture photos of her while she performait on stage. “It is so offensive to the family of Kobe and the fans. Beyoncé control so its image, it does not usually allow the publishing of photos, unless they approved them. So no photographer was allowed to take her picture. Really, a tribute to the public ? (…) A member of the staff of the Staples Center has been sent to ensure that no camera was focused on the stage. The photographers did not believe it. This does not help you to maintain its image, it diminishes the same. This gives him the air of a diva. (…) The only plans that have emerged were screenshots of the tv. None of the other artists present at the memorial has not claimed it, or Christina Aguilera, or Alicia Keys”, a-t-on care.

Has to read also : Kobe Bryant : the heartbreaking story behind the tribute to the piano Alicia Keys