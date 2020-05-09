The tribute to Robert Downey Jr. to Stan Lee, who died a year earlier

At the 45th ceremony of the People’s Choice Awards, Robert Downey Jr. he was awarded the prize for best male actor for his role in Avengers: Endgame. During his speech, he paid tribute to Stan Lee, who died on November 12, 2018 at the age of 95 years.

Despite his brief and short speech, the interpreter of Iron Man in the films of Marvel studios at the age of 54 years, was held to not to forget anyone.

” Listen, I have the honour to get on the stage and open the evening, so I’ll just thank Disney, thank Marvel, thank the brothers Russo, and of course the great Stan Lee, this is for you my friend “, he said.

In addition to the reward of Robert Downey Jr., Marvel has won several awards at the People’s Choice Awards. Avengers: Endgame has been elected Film of the year 2019, but also action Film of the year 2019.

Tom Holland has been designated as the Star of action film of the year for his incarnation of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film’s star, Zendaya, was also awarded with the prize movie Star female.

File : Stan Lee, the great incarnation of the house Marvel

