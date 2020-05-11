the tribute to Robert Downey Jr. to the heirs of Iron Man

That can be more cool that Robert Downey Jr. ? On the stage of the 21st ceremony of the Teen Choice Awards, August 11, 2019, the actor has made the show receiving his award for Best actor in an action movie. A reconstructed well-deserved for the eternal interpreter of Iron Man – Tony Stark, whose fate switches in Avengers : Endgame.

On the scene of Hermosa Beach, city of Los Angeles county, Robert Downey Jr. has received his award surrounded by mini versions of Iron Man, boys and girls. “First I’d like to tell you that it was the role of my life, and that Tony would be so proud to see that his legacy is assured”starts the actor by naming all of the children who are present at its sides. The new and new Iron Man then remove their masks, in thunders of applause.

Robert Downey Jr. ends his speech with one of the replicas the most famous ofAvengers 4 (we do specify no if you have not yet seen the film) : “We love you 3 3 x 1000” (“I love you, 3.000” in English).

