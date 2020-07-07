the trio original will have a special meaning !

Last September, Colin Trevorrow, director of this Jurassic World 3 baptized Jurassic World: Dominionannounced that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum will be part of the cast of the film. The trio from the original series will not be there for a simple cameo, and must be present during the entire duration of this third opus.

a trio is present throughout the film

Jurassic World 3 it’s definitely a movie in the meeting, like thatAvengers: Endgame it could be in the MCU. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, share here the poster with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, the inseparable trio of the original trilogy. On the occasion of the promotion of the film Ride Like A Girl in which he plays Sam Neil gave more information about his return in the series, almost two decades after his last appearance. “We will be present throughout the film, Jeff, Laura, and me“said the new zealand actor Yahoo movies UK. But the actor is realistic, the trio “does not run, probably not as fast as is 27 years of age“.

The cohabitation must be begun within a couple of days, the production of the film, with the green light to resume July 6. “We’re all going to live in the same place for three or four months and it’s going to be fun. All the world loves Chris and Bryce, so I think we will be a small group of boys.“The instructions that come to compensate for the communication centered around the return of the character of Ian Malcolm, portrayed on screen by Jeff Goldblum, in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. A look a short film that had been, however, teasée many times, especially by Juan Antonio Bayona, director of the second component.

As a reminder, Jurassic World: Dominion you must leave the 9 of June of 2021 in our cinemas. But after three months of closure due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the film might well see its release date moved back a couple of weeks/months. Anyway, no announcement has yet been made on this subject. Patience, therefore, as new information on the film should be sent to us in the coming months.