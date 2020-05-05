The Trip to the Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr. : release date VOD

By

Julie M., Laurent P. · Published may 5, 2020 14: 00

· Updated may 5, 2020 at 14h04

Fans of Robert Downey Jr. meet you at the cinema to discover the latest feature film from Stephen Gaghan, The Trip to the Dr. Dolittle, in cinemas 5 February 2020 and on VOD for purchase as of may 27, 2020 and the lease from the 10th of June 2020. An extraordinary adventure that we present to you the trailer !

An adventure beyond the imagination… this is what that offers Stephen Gaghan with his latest feature film, The Trip to the Dr. Dolittleat the cinema on February 5, 2020. The movie is directly adapted from the novels of Hugh Lofting, Dr. Dolittle, released between 1920 and 1952. A new adaptation after The Extravagant Dr. Dolittle Richard Fleischer, released in 1967, and the saga Dr. Dolittlewith Eddy Murphy.

Casting, that the beautiful world with Robert Downey Jr. (Spider-Man : Homecoming, the Avengers : Endgame…) in the role of the famous doctor, but also Antonio Banderas (The Landromat, New Mutants…), Michael Sheen (The Good Apostle, Massacre at the school…) or even Jim Broadbent (the saga of Harry Potter, Paddington 2…).

In regards to the voice cast for the animals, we find Tom Holland (Spider-Man : Far From Home, The Incognitos, In Front…), John Cena (Ferdinand, Bumblebee…), Marion Cotillard (Angel face, We will end up together…), Carmen Ejogo (Alien : Covenant, The Fantastic Animals : The Crimes of Grindelwald…), Ralph Fiennes (LEGO Batman : The Movie, The King’s Man : the First Mission…), Selena Gomez (The Dead Don’t Die, A day of rain in New York…), Rami Malek (Butterfly, Bohemian Rhapsody…), Kumail Nanjiani (Stuber, Eternals…), Octavia Spencer (Zootopie, My…), Emma Thompson (Late Night, Men in Black : the International…), or Frances De La Tour (Mr. Holmes, My best friend).

Synopsis :

Leave on the traces of Dr. Dolittle, endowed with the power to talk to animals, and follow him on an extraordinary journey into distant lands in search of new animals to chat with.

Trailer :

A movie to discover it on VOD for purchase as of may 27, 2020 and the lease from the 10th of June 2020