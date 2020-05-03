The Trolls : a result in 2020, with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick – Actus Ciné

It has gone to “Trolls 2” ! Dreamworks Animation and Universal Pictures have announced the launch of a sequel to the animated film, already dated for 2020.

Branch and Princess Poppy will be back in 2020 ! Dreamworks Animation and Universal Pictures have just announced officially a sequel to The Trolls :

“Can’t stop the feeling! (in reference to the song of Justin Timerblake,Ed.) @AnnaKendrick47 and @jtimberlake are back in the Poppy and Branch in Trolls 2. In cinemas April 10, 2020.”

🎂🌈❤️💛💚💙💜🌈🎂 https://t.co/1OKQQ4J3SO — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 28, 2017

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will lend their voices to the characters. However, it has not yet been clarified whether Justin Timberlake would again BO. The film will be released in the Usa on April 10, 2020.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, The Trolls, released on October 19, 2016, after a presentation of the first footage in Cannes 2016, has known a great success, with more than$ 340 Million generated at the box office worldwide. In France, the film has registered 2.7 million entries.