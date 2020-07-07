The Trolls of the World Tour: war of the rock

He recounts a fight to the finish between rock and other styles of music, the animated film The Trolls Of The World Touravailable this week in 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, entertain, certainly young people, with an explosion of constant sounds and colors.

At the beginning, there was only silence, which was pretty boring, and then the Trolls discovered the joy of the music of a harp magic with six strings. After having sung in unison during the last few years, each tribe will develop its own musical style, and could no longer stand the other, they are isolated in their corner, the separation of the strings between them. Today, the kingdom of the Trolls is divided into six regions, dominated by the techno, rock, pop, country, classical music, pop and funk. Under the guise of a world tour aimed at the reunification of all of the music, the queen Barb’s plan is to steal the strings of the other tribes with the aim of ensuring the total domination of the rock. It will be up to the Poppy, the queen of pop, and his faithful companion of Rama, to stop this invasion, in the hope of preserving the unique sounds of each of the six worlds.

The Trolls Of The Word Tour is an animation that is perfect for the generation of Ritalin and children with attention deficit. The film avoids, in fact, the visual monotony by alternating between the six different worlds, the aesthetic of which is influenced by the style of music that prevails, and the majority of the sequences do not last more than four or five seconds each. Instead of using full songs, the movie opts for the mixtures, and their soundtrack with dozens of success, Barracuda to Atomic Dog passing by Crazy Trainthe Symphony no. 5 Beethoven, I Fall To Piecesor Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (which here becomes Trolls Just Wanna Have Fun). So there is never time to get bored with this work in the light of humor, which transmits values such as respect for the difference or the importance of living, literally, in harmony with the other.

As this is a production of DreamWorks, animations and renders The Trolls Of The World Tour are of a great quality. With textures hyper-realistic, leather, felt, jeans, or wool, synthetic images have a very traditional, reminiscent of the bill of the game Little Big Planet. The result is adorable, and so colorful that it becomes at times psychedelic. Given the large place given to the music, it is not surprising that the main functions are performed by Anna Kendrick (whose talent as a performer has been consecrated by the film Perfect Pitch) and the singer Justin Timberlake. The distribution of the stellar account also of artists such as Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, or Ozzy Osbourne, and the “name” of the actors, including James Corden, Rachel Bloom and Sam Rockwell.

Available in an edition of the ” Dance Party “, including the film on Blu-ray and DVD and digital copy The Trolls Of The World Tour includes both the theatrical version and a special mode that allows you to dance and sing with the film. In addition to a commentary track (delivered by co-directors Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith and producer Gina Shay) and seven deleted scenes from the assembly, the supplementary material provides the short animation film Little Diamond goes back to Schoolsix dance lessons in different styles of music, an interactive map of the world of the Trolls, a revuette dedicated to the soundtrack and the recording of the songs, as well as another that we are bringing in the scenes of the megaconcert end.

Kind of “patchwork” eclectic, drawing together aesthetic, different choreographies and songs varied, The Trolls Of The World Tour it is an animation film manic and fun that will delight young and never allow a single second of respite.

7/10

The Trolls Of The World Tour

Achievement : Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith

Scenario : Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky and Elizabeth Tippet

With : Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Sam Rockwell, and Mary J. Blige

Duration : 90 minutes

Format : Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD + digital copy)

Language : English, French and Spanish

